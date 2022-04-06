USA native and former softballer Haney hits five-year plan with Ireland

BACK WHEN CHRISTY Haney took up rugby at the age of 18 at the University of Virginia in her native USA, she could hardly have imagined where the sport would take her.

Last weekend, the Blackrock RFC prop made her Ireland debut off the bench against France. It was a tough outing for Greg McWilliams’ side as they lost 40-5 in Toulouse, but it was a proud day for Haney too.

It was a long way from her first experience of rugby back in Virginia, where she was handed a flyer advertising the women’s rugby team, did her first training session on a Tuesday, then played her first game at tighthead prop just four days later.

“I had played softball all my life,” says 28-year-old Haney of her sporting background. “I get slagged a bit at the front of the lineout for my deep squat because I was always a catcher in softball.

“Rugby brought a new challenge when I was 18. I had played no contact sports. It was a huge learning experience. I rocked up to my first game and was like, ‘How long are these games?’ and was like, ‘Jeez, I have to run for 80 minutes?’

Within two years, Haney was good enough to play for the USA Collegiate All-American team, giving her a taste of a higher level of rugby. She wanted more.

The connection to Ireland is her granny from Borrisokane in County Tipperary and Haney moved over in 2016 to study a Master’s degree in structural engineering at UCD, joining St Mary’s RFC at the same time.

Advertisement

Haney [right] was named Leinster captain last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It was Haney’s first time in Europe and as she studied, her rugby continued to improve as she learned from the likes of Paula Fitzpatrick in Mary’s and then players such as Lindsay Peat when she advanced into the Leinster squad. Last year, Haney was named Leinster captain.

“I joke with the guys in my office that I had a five-year plan; a rugby five-year plan and a work one,” she says.

“I’m applying for my chartership this year and also just got a green jersey so it’s been quite a five years, unreal!”

Haney was on the bench for Ireland’s opening Six Nations game against Wales but was unused in that defeat before getting 40 minutes at loosehead prop last weekend against the French.

There were lots of eye-opening moments for Haney as she got her first exposure to Test rugby.

“I had the privilege of making the first hit after half time which was nice as it settles you as a player, especially as a prop – the contact is my favourite,” says Haney.

“That really helped but then it just flew, it’s such a high-paced game. Other than that, you are learning how to time things and play as a unit, that’s been great the last couple of weeks as well.”

The scrum, of course, was an area of real struggle for Ireland as the French pack gave them a torrid time, generating momentum for their attack and also winning penalties.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Haney after a Leinster game in 2019. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“That’s the unique thing about playing prop, it’s continuous problem-solving,” says Haney.

“No scrum is the same as the last one, so not only was it physically challenging but you’re mentally trying to clue in and think, ‘How are they thinking? How are we adapting to that?’

“They presented a very unified pack, which was physically what we noticed most. The drive and the pressure, we’re able to meet them there. I have no doubt we’re going to get there with our scrum.

“It’s just a matter of bringing that unity. That unity is what drives that power forward and that physically is what I felt in the front row. They had that great platform.”

Ireland get a chance to bounce back and notch their first win of the Six Nations on Sunday as Italy visit Musgrave Park.

“There’s something about being at home and in Cork that will bring a boost and confidence and we’ve gone back together, reviewed the tape, and are coming out of the third week in-a-row with that little bit more confidence.

“Obviously, we have to take on a lot of learnings from last week but there’s also a lot of excitement this week to perform and follow through on the things we can do.”