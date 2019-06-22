This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meath lift Christy Ring title while Leitrim crowned Lory Meagher champions

Croke Park was the venue for today’s hurling finals.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 4:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,871 Views 2 Comments
MEATH HAVE BEEN crowned Christy Ring Cup champions following their 4-19 to 2-15 defeat of Down in today’s decider at Croke Park.

Adam Gannon (2), Nicholas Potterton and Callum O’Sullivan bagged the goals for the Royals in their deserved 10-point victory.

Source: Sport TG4/YouTube

Earlier today, Leitrim lifted the Lory Meagher Cup after beating Lancashire after extra-time by 2-23 to 2-22 in a thrilling encounter.

Declan Molloy celebrates with the Lory Meagher Cup Leitrim goalkeeper Declan Molloy celebrates with the Lory Meagher Cup. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Colm Moreton and Ronan Crowley bagged goals for either side as the Exiles went in 1-10 to 1-7 ahead at the interval.

Lancashire hit seven straight points to take control of the game in the third quarter before a late goal from Leitrim’s James Glancy forced the extra period.

Substitute Zach Moradi added a score while Gavin O’Hagan finished with 0-9 as Leitrim prevailed, despite Gavin O’Hagan’s late consolation goal for Lancashire.

Source: Sport TG4/YouTube

Armagh take on Sligo in the Nicky Rackard Cup final, which started at 4pm.

