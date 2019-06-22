Meath lift Christy Ring title while Leitrim crowned Lory Meagher champions

MEATH HAVE BEEN crowned Christy Ring Cup champions following their 4-19 to 2-15 defeat of Down in today’s decider at Croke Park.

Adam Gannon (2), Nicholas Potterton and Callum O’Sullivan bagged the goals for the Royals in their deserved 10-point victory.

Earlier today, Leitrim lifted the Lory Meagher Cup after beating Lancashire after extra-time by 2-23 to 2-22 in a thrilling encounter.

Leitrim goalkeeper Declan Molloy celebrates with the Lory Meagher Cup. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Colm Moreton and Ronan Crowley bagged goals for either side as the Exiles went in 1-10 to 1-7 ahead at the interval.

Lancashire hit seven straight points to take control of the game in the third quarter before a late goal from Leitrim’s James Glancy forced the extra period.

Substitute Zach Moradi added a score while Gavin O’Hagan finished with 0-9 as Leitrim prevailed, despite Gavin O’Hagan’s late consolation goal for Lancashire.

Armagh take on Sligo in the Nicky Rackard Cup final, which started at 4pm.

