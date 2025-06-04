Advertisement
Cian Healy will line out for the Baa-Baas before retiring from rugby. Brian Lawless/PA Images / Alamy
Freefinal curtain

Cian Healy set for one last match as Barbarians take on South Africa

Robbie Deans’ Baa-Baas take on South Africa in Cape Town on 28 June.
10.46am, 4 Jun 2025

LEGENDARY LEINSTER AND Ireland prop Cian Healy will make his final professional rugby appearance later this month as part of the Barbarians squad to face South Africa.

Healy — who is retiring from club and international rugby at the end of this season — has been called up by Baa-Baas head coach Robbie Deans for the game in Cape Town on 28 June.

He joins Munster duo Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, who were among the first names confirmed in Deans’ squad, as well as New Zealanders Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell.

The game marks the first time that the Springboks have hosted the Barbarians in South Africa.

