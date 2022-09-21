Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 21 September 2022
Advertisement

AFL grant special dispensation as Meath footballer set to extend Essendon stint

The AFL granted an exemption due to exceptional circumstances.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 5:17 PM
9 minutes ago 236 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5872403
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

MEATH FOOTBALLER CIAN McBride is set to extend his career in Australia after the AFL granted his club Essendon special dispensation to keep a Category B Rookie beyond the usual limits.

McBride recently completed his third season with the Bombers and is yet to make his AFL debut. The key defender has spent three years as a Category B Rookie.

The Category B spot has previously been reserved for international recruits and is the traditional starting point for Irish players. Part of the attraction for AFL clubs in signing Irish athletes is that they can do so without needing to go through the draft or taking a spot on the senior list. It is essentially a ‘free hit’. 

In August, the AFL announced that due to Covid disruptions in 2020 and 2021, Essendon can re-list McBride as a Category B Rookie in 2023 for one year. The 21-year-old will have to go through the 2022 national draft and Essendon can then extend his stay provided no other club pick him. 

The pandemic had a significant impact on rookies as development coaches were let go and reserve leagues scrapped. The AFL also granted a dispensation for Collingwood basketball convert Tom Wilson and said they would consider any additional reasonable requests from clubs with Category B Rookies. 

The42 understands an agreement is in place between McBride and Essendon to pursue this option. He is due to return to Australia later in November. McBride has featured for his club St Ultans in the off-season and was granted permission to train with Meath in 2020 before suffering an injury. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

His return would have been a welcome boost for new Meath boss Colm O’Rourke but it is now unlikely. While he is still likely to be delisted, it is a move as part of the exemption to extend his stint Down Under.  

Kerry’s Deividas Uosis is also a Category B Rookie. He signed a two-year deal in 2021 and is yet to make his senior debut. Westmeath man Fionn O’Hara has just completed his first campaign as an International Category B Rookie with Hawthorn. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie