Disappointment for Ciara Mageean in 1,500m at World Indoor Tour meeting in Germany

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ciara Mageean this evening after she finished in sixth place in the 1,500m at the World Indoor meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Mageean clocked a finishing time of 4:26.23, with Germany’s Katharina Trost coming home as the winner in 4:12.02 while Winnie Nanyondo was edged out into second place.

Portaferry native Mageean was in third place at the 800m mark but fell back over the next lap as she finished in last place, while Christina Hering of German did not finish.

Mageean previously came first at an indoor event in Manchester earlier this season, winning the 3,000m in a time of 8:54.66 at the start of January.

She had an impressive outdoor season in 2020, becoming the first Irishwoman to break the two-minute mark over 800m before going on to break Sonia O’Sullivan’s national record for the 1,000m event.

Hard day at Oval Office for Ciara Mageean after emotional week 🖤. Just wasn’t in the legs today. pic.twitter.com/h6Qm4MYKt9 — Galvin Sports (@galvinsports) January 29, 2021