BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Disappointment for Ciara Mageean in 1,500m at World Indoor Tour meeting in Germany

Germany’s Katharina Trost came home in first place.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 29 Jan 2021, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,974 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5339926
Ciara Mageean [file photo].
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ciara Mageean [file photo].
Ciara Mageean [file photo].
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ciara Mageean this evening after she finished in sixth place in the 1,500m at the World Indoor meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Mageean clocked a finishing time of 4:26.23, with Germany’s Katharina Trost coming home as the winner in 4:12.02 while Winnie Nanyondo was edged out into second place.

Portaferry native Mageean was in third place at the 800m mark but fell back over the next lap as she finished in last place, while Christina Hering of German did not finish.

Mageean previously came first at an indoor event in Manchester earlier this season, winning the 3,000m in a time of 8:54.66 at the start of January.

She had an impressive outdoor season in 2020, becoming the first Irishwoman to break the two-minute mark over 800m before going on to break Sonia O’Sullivan’s national record for the 1,000m event.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie