Ciara Mageean: 'My Olympics is gone, but I am not out. I will come back stronger'

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS vowed to return “with even more fire in my belly” after being forced to withdraw from the 2024 Olympic Games through injury.

Mageean withdrew from today’s 1500m heats due to an ongoing Achilles injury. Team Ireland announced the news last night.

It is the latest cruel blow for the Portaferry native, who is the reigning European 1500m champion.

“I am simply heartbroken,” Mageean wrote on Instagram this evening.

“I gave everything I could to be on that start line today, but unfortunately my body said no. I want to thank all those who worked so hard to help me. The medical staff and support staff, thank you.

“To two people who have been my rocks this summer, Thomas Moran and Jip Vastenburg. No words come close to thanking you for everything you have done for me.

“To everyone who has shared their support, who has messaged, travelled, put up banners, and cheered along the way, thank you. I am so sorry I couldn’t give you more joyful days out there this summer. I want to especially thank my home town of Portaferry, where I know the place is decked to the nines, thank you for always being my special place, on the good days and the bad.

“I am very grateful for my sponsors who have reached out and offered their support at this turbulent time.

“To the rest of the Irish Team, good luck. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”

“For now, I will spend some time with my family,” the 32-year-old, who was due to race at her third Games, concluded.

“My Olympics is gone, but I am not out. I will come back stronger, and with even more fire in my belly.”