Moran confirms Cillian O'Connor's Mayo return - but there'll be 'no pressure' to rush comeback

MAYO BOSS ANDY Moran has hailed the return of Cillian O’Connor as an “amazing boost” for 2026, but stressed that there will be no temptation to rush the star forward back to action.

O’Connor is one of four senior players — along with goalkeeper Rob Hennelly, forward James Carr, and defender Michael Plunkett — who have rejoined Moran’s squad after sitting out the 2025 campaign.

Goalkeeper Colm Reape has stepped away from the panel for next season, and speaking to the Mayo Football Podcast at the launch of the county’s Club Stars awards, Moran confirmed that Hennelly’s return “came out of nowhere”.

“It wasn’t absolutely confirmed but Robbie is committed to coming back, which is a huge boost to our team and a huge boost to the county, just as a character alone around the place.

“I’m sure if you talk to the guys in Raheny GAA club up in Dublin, they’ll tell you what sort of character he is, and how good he is around the place, so he was key.”

O’Connor and Carr’s return comes a huge boost to Mayo’s attacking firepower, as they bid to end Galway’s stranglehold on the Connacht championship and mount an All-Ireland challenge.

“James was good to go,” Moran added. “He just needed to get his body right for the last 12 months, and then Cillian is obviously the big one.

“We’re going to try to work hard on Cillian over the next three or four months, try to get him right. There’s going to be no pressure on him, and if we can get his body right and get him back on the field, it’s going to be an amazing boost to the county and to the team.

“But we’ll play it by ear and, as I said, put no pressure on him. We’ll just try to get him right and get him clean and get him ready to play.”