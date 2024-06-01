Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Moore's Derby win on City of Troy was his fourth success in the Epsom showpiece. John Walton/PA Image / Alamy Stock Photo
Horse Racing

City of Troy lands remarkable TENTH Epsom Derby for Aidan O'Brien

Ballydoyle favourite bounced back from his disappointing run in the English 2,000 Guineas.
4.51pm, 1 Jun 2024
144
1

CITY OF TROY won the Derby on Saturday to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 10th success in the Epsom classic.

The 3-1 favourite put a dismal run in the English 2,000 Guineas behind him to seal the Blue Riband, just as O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin had done 12 months ago.

“It was hard to know what would happen today but we still thought we had the best horse. It just didn’t happen in the Guineas,” said jockey Ryan Moore, partnering his fourth Derby winner.

City of Troy beat Ambiente Friendly (9-2) with another O’Brien runner Los Angeles (6-1) in third.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     