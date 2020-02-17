Down star 'on the mend' after sustaining head injury in action for St Kilda

AUSSIE RULES SIDE St Kilda have offered an update on Down star Clara Fitzpatrick after she was stretchered off during their clash with Adelaide Crows on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick showed incredible bravery to make a superb mark in the final quarter, but was met with heavy contact before hitting her head off the ground.
There appears to be no season-ending immediate damage, according to the club.
“Clara Fitzpatrick is on the mend after being stretchered off the ground late in yesterday’s match,” St Kilda tweeted last night. “Get well soon, Clara!”
The club also told Channel 7 during the game that she was being treated for concussion, so it is likely that she will now miss their round three clash with Melbourne FC on Friday.
Fitzpatrick had been excellent for St Kilda in their meeting with 2019 champions Adelaide, but the Crows produced a massive fourth-quarter comeback to bag a 13-point victory; their first win of the 2020 season.
Clare’s Ailish Considine kicked her first goal of her second season at Adelaide.
30-year-old Fitzpatrick is impressing in her debut AFLW campaign, after she was elevated from the Southern Saints Victorian Football League Women’s [VFLW] – the AFLW’s second string — list in the off-season.
