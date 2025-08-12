Meanwhile, Joe Hayes has been reappointed as the county’s minor football manager for 2026, while Maurice Walsh is stepping down as U20 boss, with the latter’s successor set to be proposed at the September meeting of the county board.
Clare appoint Paul Madden as manager
CLARE FOOTBALLERS have appointed Paul Madden as manager on a three-year term.
As first reported by Clare FM, Madden will succeed Peter Keane in the role and announce his management team in the coming weeks.
He previously led Éire Óg to three Clare SFC titles in an eight-season tenure before deciding to move on ahead of the 2025 campaign.
At the weekend, outgoing Clare boss Keane announced his decision to step down after one season.
Meanwhile, Joe Hayes has been reappointed as the county’s minor football manager for 2026, while Maurice Walsh is stepping down as U20 boss, with the latter’s successor set to be proposed at the September meeting of the county board.
