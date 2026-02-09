'It's just great to get back out, last year was tough' - Conlon returns for Clare after serious finger injury

CLARE STALWART JOHN Conlon savoured his return to inter-county action yesterday after the serious finger injury he had sustained last year.

Conlon’s future with the Banner was in doubt after the injury in a freak accident but he began his 18th season in county senior colours yesterday in Ennis.

The 36-year-old started the game at centre-back before being withdrawn at half-time as Clare cruised to victory over Down, 3-35 to 0-15, in their Division 1B hurling league tie.

“It was actually funny at 36 years of age going out playing a game and you probably feel a bit nervous,” Conlon told Clare FM after the game.

“It’s just great to get back out on the field, last year was tough. A nice moment to just settle back in and get back out and play with the lads.

“If you told me last July that I’d be doing this again, I would’ve probably said that it was a mad thing. In fairness I talked to the surgeons and they said go with a goal that would be hard to achieve. It’s been a tough six or seven months but look it’s been all worth it. It’s great to just get back out playing with the lads and really just wearing that Clare jersey again.”

Conlon’s club-mate Diarmuid Stritch was one of four players to make their starting league debuts – Senan Dunford, Ross Hayes, and Niall O’Farrell also in from the off – while Ronan Kilroy and Jamie Moylan were the newcomers introduced off the bench.

Clare's Niall O'Farrell.

Diarmuid Stritch in action for Clare against Down. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Clare picked up their third league success to leave them top of Division 1B alongside Wexford. Next up is a home tie against Laois on Sunday 22 February.

“We’ve great lads coming through. Everyone’s putting their hand up and fighting for a jersey. That’s great to see within a panel. Brian set out the stall at the start of the year. We’d be disappointed the way how things went last year and I suppose we want try and right a few wrongs.

“I think I made my debut in 2009 against Limerick in the league and a lot of lads were making their debut today going out against Down. Isn’t that you want to see as a Clare hurler and Clare supporter going through? Onwards and upwards.”

*****