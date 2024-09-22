Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
John Conlon and Seamus Harnedy in action today for Clonlara and Imokilly resepctively. INPHO
around the grounds

Champions exit Clare senior hurling race, Cork semi-final line-up completed

Clonlara bowed out at the quarter-final stage in Ennis today.
7.07pm, 22 Sep 2024
725
0

THERE WILL BE new Clare senior hurling champions crowned this year after Clonlara lost out in the quarter-final stage to Sixmilebridge this afternoon, 2-18 to 0-21.

Clonlara, who contested last season’s Munster decider against Ballygunner, fell to a three-point loss against Sixmilebridge, champions in 2019 and 2020.

David Kennedy and Jamie Shanahan both found net, a crucial goal arriving in either half for Sixmilebridge, against a Clonlara team that featured Clare stars John Conlon and Ian Galvin, but were largely reliant on freetaker Micheal O’Loughlin for points.

In the first game of the double-header at Cusack Park, another team from last year’s county final lost out as Crusheen were defeated by a dominant Feakle team, 5-19 to 1-14.

Shane McGrath fired 1-14 for the winners, who had Clare All-Ireland winners in action in goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan and defender Adam Hogan.

Sixmilebridge and Feakle join yesterday’s quarter-final winners Cratloe and Inagh-Kilnamona in the semi-final draw.

jamie-shanahan-and-barry-fitzgerald-celebrate Sixmilebridge's Jamie Shanahan (left - file photo). James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Cork semi-final line-up was completed in the premier senior hurling championship today as divisional side Imokilly saw off Fr O’Neills, 0-27 to 2-14, in an all-East Cork clash.

Cork forward Declan Dalton struck 1-12 for Fr O’Neills and Billy Dunne raised a green flag, but Imokilly proved too strong with 2023 All-Ireland U20 medal winners Jack Leahy (0-8) and Diarmuid Healy (0-4) pointing the way, while Cork senior Seamus Harnedy chipped in with two points.

The last four games on Sunday 6 October will a repeat of last year’s county final as Sarsfields face Midleton, while Imokilly will play Blackrock.

diarmuid-healy Cork hurler Diarmuid Healy. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie