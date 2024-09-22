Champions exit Clare senior hurling race, Cork semi-final line-up completed

THERE WILL BE new Clare senior hurling champions crowned this year after Clonlara lost out in the quarter-final stage to Sixmilebridge this afternoon, 2-18 to 0-21.



Clonlara, who contested last season’s Munster decider against Ballygunner, fell to a three-point loss against Sixmilebridge, champions in 2019 and 2020.

David Kennedy and Jamie Shanahan both found net, a crucial goal arriving in either half for Sixmilebridge, against a Clonlara team that featured Clare stars John Conlon and Ian Galvin, but were largely reliant on freetaker Micheal O’Loughlin for points.

In the first game of the double-header at Cusack Park, another team from last year’s county final lost out as Crusheen were defeated by a dominant Feakle team, 5-19 to 1-14.

Shane McGrath fired 1-14 for the winners, who had Clare All-Ireland winners in action in goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan and defender Adam Hogan.

Sixmilebridge and Feakle join yesterday’s quarter-final winners Cratloe and Inagh-Kilnamona in the semi-final draw.

Sixmilebridge's Jamie Shanahan (left - file photo). James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Cork semi-final line-up was completed in the premier senior hurling championship today as divisional side Imokilly saw off Fr O’Neills, 0-27 to 2-14, in an all-East Cork clash.

Cork forward Declan Dalton struck 1-12 for Fr O’Neills and Billy Dunne raised a green flag, but Imokilly proved too strong with 2023 All-Ireland U20 medal winners Jack Leahy (0-8) and Diarmuid Healy (0-4) pointing the way, while Cork senior Seamus Harnedy chipped in with two points.

The last four games on Sunday 6 October will a repeat of last year’s county final as Sarsfields face Midleton, while Imokilly will play Blackrock.

Cork hurler Diarmuid Healy. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO