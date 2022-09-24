Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 24 September 2022
'It's time for me to put myself first' - Clare Shine steps away from football at 27

The Republic of Ireland and Glasgow City striker has penned a heartfelt statement.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 12:34 PM
12 minutes ago 410 Views 0 Comments
Clare Shine at Ireland training in 2020.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO


Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CLARE SHINE HAS announced her decision to step away from football at the age of 27.

The Republic of Ireland and Glasgow City striker penned a heartfelt statement, which was published on her social media accounts this afternoon.

“As athletes we always have high standards and push ourselves to the limit every time we step out onto the pitch, I have given football everything I have for the last 22 years, incredible highs but also intense lows,” Shine wrote.

“Throughout the last few years I have struggled both mentally and physically to reach the demands as a professional footballer and with that I have decided it’s time for me to put myself first and step away from football.

“My happiness and well-being needs to come first and I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my life. 

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in my incredible journey as a footballer and who have supported me through the good and the bad, I am proud of everything I have achieved and I am looking forward to new beginnings and setting new goals.

“Thank you for everything football. With love, Clare Shine.”

The Cork native calls time on her professional career after two separate successful spells at Glasgow, having also played for Cork City and Raheny United in the Women’s National League [WNL] on these shores.

Shine signed a one-year contract extension at Glasgow in May, having scored 67 goals in 99 appearances at the time.

She bows out as the club’s 25th centurion, having began her decorated career at Douglas Hall. Tomorrow’s Scottish Women’s Premier League game at home to Hearts is understood to be her final match for Eileen Gleeson’s side, while her role within the City Foundation at the club will continue.

A prodigious underage talent for Ireland, Shine has seven senior caps to her name and is also a talented camogie and Gaelic football player.

She has opened up on her mental health struggles through the years, with the full extent laid bare in a memoir, ‘Scoring Goals In The Dark,’ this year.

“Sad to see such a talented player finish up but huge congratulations on your career – especially in an Ireland jersey,” the FAI wrote on Twitter.

“Onto the next challenge, which you will no doubt excel at.”

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

