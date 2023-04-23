Tipp storm Cusack Park and open Munster campaign with win over Clare

Clare 3-23

Tipperary 5-22

Stephen Barry reports from Cusack Park

TIPPERARY FRANKED THEIR League form and showed they must be considered a serious force in Championship this year after storming Cusack Park for five goals.

Jake Morris (2-4) and Jason Forde (2-6) blasted two goals each past Éamonn Foudy who endured a nightmare first start in a defeat that puts Clare’s aspirations in serious jeopardy.

Brian Lohan’s charges must travel to Limerick next looking to avoid consecutive defeats having topped the round-robin last year.

It was an entirely avoidable scoreline for the hosts in front of 17,971 fans. The first-half goal haul came from a Forde sideline cut that bounced to the net, Foudy coughing up a turnover, and a short puck-out that went awry.

A Forde penalty and a Seán Ryan goal with his first-ever touch in Championship hurling sealed the Premier’s first Championship victory since beating the same opponents in July 2021.

Mark Rodgers netted a brace before half-time to give Clare hope but they couldn’t create so much space thereafter as Tipp shut up shop in the second half, with Aidan McCarthy’s 1-13 total all in vain. They were also left to count the cost of 15 wides.

Liam Cahill broke the template of over 100 years in becoming the first manager to name his panel in alphabetical order to circumvent a new GAA rule on team announcements.

It made for a disorienting spectacle of Jason Forde doing most of the scoring from corner-forward while wearing no.7.

Brian McGrath, starting alongside his brothers Noel and John for the first time in Championship, was one of five full debutants alongside Johnny Ryan, Bryan O’Mara, Alan Tynan, and Gearóid O’Connor.

Clare had newcomers in Adam Hogan and goalkeeper Foudy, who had a nervous outing. He was busy from the off, pucking out after three Tipp points inside two minutes before a Forde sideline cut bounced its way to the net untouched.

Tipp had a six-point head start but Clare showed their steel by responding with six on the trot to level by the 12th minute, four from McCarthy (two frees). It could’ve been more but for Johnny Ryan taking Rodgers’ shot off the line.

Hogan produced a huge block on Forde but was yellow-carded moments later for his first of two consecutive fouls.

Tipp were punishing such errors and they did so again in the 17th minute when Morris pick-pocketed Foudy and had time to rise the sliotar after a couple of attempts and finish to the unguarded net.

A crucial Michael Breen block on Rodgers prevented an immediate response, with Tynan going upfield to make it 2-6 to 0-6.

It was a nine-point game on 23 minutes when a short puck-out was broken up. Morris was onto the loose ball and he raced in to bury his second goal.

Tipp’s lead was 10 by the time McCarthy was presented with another goal opportunity on the half-hour but he settled for a point.

Rodgers had no similar qualms when bulleting two goals in three minutes shortly after.

Tony Kelly had been well held by Cathal Barrett, despite both picking up yellow cards for an early tussle, but the Ballyea star was involved in both goals.

Indeed, the first came from Hogan beating Forde in a foot race before Kelly’s skyscraper was plucked out of the air and slotted by Rodgers.

Then, Kelly found Rodgers who played a smart one-two with McCarthy before stitching the ball to the roof of the net. 3-10 to 2-10 now.

There was almost time for another before the break, McCarthy forcing Barry Hogan into a save in the final clutches of stoppage time. McCarthy’s 65 sent them in trailing by four, 3-12 to 2-11.

Tipp almost had a fourth goal on the restart when Forde beat Foudy to a dropping ball but he couldn’t direct it towards the goal.

It arrived three minutes later.

Morris was sent in on goal by Brian McGrath before being hauled down by David McInerney. The wing-back was sin-binned for 10 minutes and Forde stuck the penalty. The lead was six once again, 4-13 to 2-13.

Ronan Maher was swapped onto Rodgers as Tipp began to choke space for the Clare attack. McCarthy and Kelly scored inspirational points from either sideline but they couldn’t get any closer than four points.

Substitutes Mark Kehoe and Ryan made strong impacts and it was game over when the former played in Ryan to billow the net. 5-17 to 2-18.

There were still five added minutes in which Bryan O’Mara produced a crucial rob on Shane O’Donnell. After initially being given as a point, McCarthy’s follow-up was waved wide.

The importance of that moment became more evident when McCarthy batted to the net with 30 seconds remaining. The gap, at four, a bridge too far, and Forde’s free closed it out.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 1-13 (0-7f, 0-2 65), Mark Rodgers 2-0, Ryan Taylor 0-2, Ian Galvin 0-2, Shane Meehan 0-2, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, John Conlon 0-1, Tony Kelly 0-1, Robin Mounsey 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 2-6 (1-1 s/l, 1-0 pen, 0-5f), Jake Morris 2-4, Seán Ryan 1-1, Noel McGrath 0-3, Gearóid O’Connor 0-2, Conor Bowe 0-1, Séamus Kennedy 0-1, Mark Kehoe 0-1, Brian McGrath 0-1, John McGrath 0-1, Alan Tynan 0-1.

Clare

1. Éamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain)

Subs

23. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Hogan (45)

19. Shane Meehan (The Banner) for Galvin (52)

20. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Rodgers (62)

22. Robin Mounsey (Ruan) for Taylor (67)

25. Jack Kirwan (Parteen-Meelick) for Duggan (70+1)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina), 23. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

15. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 22. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 12. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

26. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 14. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

18. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, captain), 20. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetouhy), 9. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

19. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 17. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 7. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

25. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Tynan (46)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for J McGrath (59)

24. Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) for O’Connor (63)

3. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for N McGrath (70+1)

8. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for B McGrath (70+3)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

