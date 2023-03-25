Late drama as Clare and Tipperary all square in Munster U20 hurling opener

Clare 0-20

Tipperary 0-20

Stephen Barry reports from Cusack Park

PATRICK CROTTY STRUCK the 65th-minute equaliser as Clare and Tipperary had to settle for a point apiece to get their Munster U20 Hurling group-stage campaign underway.

Eddie Ryan appeared to have given Tipp the winner with four minutes of stoppage time played but there was time for one more action, with Clare senior panellist Crotty the home hero, teed up by Keelin Hartigan.

Crotty was one of six Clare players to see game time under Brian Lohan this spring, alongside Adam Hogan, Keith Smyth, Oran Cahill, John Conneally, and Oisín O’Donnell.

They had some early success disrupting Tipp’s puck-outs and short passing, mining seven unanswered points in the space of seven minutes.

Smyth led the way with three points (two frees) and Niall O’Farrell had two more to give the hosts an 0-8 to 0-2 lead. Daithí Lohan, a nephew of the Clare senior manager, also picked off a point and contributed to a couple more.

But Brendan Cummins’ Tipp, with eight of last year’s provincial finalists back, began to get to grips with the Clare press and picked off 10 of the next 13 points into the half.

Home fans took justifiable issue with the first-half free count (8-3 at one point), with Stephen Ferncombe converting seven placed balls.

Corner-back Luke Shanahan and captain Darragh Stakelum also came forward to score and assist a point each.

In between, there were goal chances at either end with Aaron Shanahan saving from Jack Leamy before the ball was worked downfield, where Eoin Horgan blocked Jack O’Neill’s close-range effort.

The free count was back to 9-7 by the break but Clare had three misses before Conor Whelan nailed a long-ranger to cut the gap to one, 0-12 to 0-11.

Ja Collins came on at half-time and his first act was to deny Peter McGarry a shot on the Clare goal with a superb hook.

O’Farrell’s third point brought the sides level a fourth time but Tipp kicked on with Ferncombe, McGarry, and Eddie Ryan points.

Their wide count began to rise, however, just as Crotty found his range with a brace. After a Collins score, it was O’Farrell who once again levelled at 0-17 each.

They would be level three more times before the end. O’Donnell gave Clare their first lead in half an hour but Darragh McCarthy cancelled that out.

A Smyth free edged the Banner back in front on the hour but halfway into the four added minutes, Jack Leamy caught a long free and slotted the equaliser.

But it was left to Clare to wrestle away a share of the spoils at the death.

Scorers for Clare: Keith Smyth 0-5 (4f), Patrick Crotty 0-4, Niall O’Farrell 0-4, Conor Whelan 0-2 (1f), Daithí Lohan 0-1, Seán Rynne 0-1, Oisín O’Donnell 0-1, David Kennedy 0-1, Ja Collins 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Stephen Ferncombe 0-10 (9f), Eddie Ryan 0-3, Luke Shanahan 0-1, Darragh Stakelum 0-1, Ciarán McCormack 0-1, Jack Leamy 0-1, Seán Kenneally 0-1, Peter McGarry 0-1, Darragh McCarthy 0-1.

Clare

1. Aaron Shanahan (Tulla)

2. Ronan O’Connor (Feakle), 3. Adam Hogan (Feakle, captain), 4. Ian McNamara (Killanena)

5. Oran Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis), 6. John Conneally (Clooney-Quin), 7. Daithí Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna)

8. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Conor Whelan (Whitegate)

10. Oisín O’Donnell (Crusheen), 11. Patrick Crotty (Scariff), 12. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

13. David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), 14. Keith Smyth (Killanena), 15. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)

Subs

17. Ja Collins (Éire Óg Ennis) for O’Connor (h-t)

23. Keelan Hartigan (Scariff) for Whelan (45)

18. Colm Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for O’Donnell (55)

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), 3. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 4. Danny Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

5. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), 6. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), 7. James Morris (St Mary’s)

15. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields, captain)

8. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), 10. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), 14. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall)

11. Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 12. Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), 13. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)

Subs

24. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for C McCormack (46)

18. Maidhc Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch) for Corcoran (50)

20. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara) for Ferncombe (55)

17. Conor O’Brien (Mullinahone) for Caesar (58)

19. Jock Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields) for Kenneally (60)

Referee: Éamonn Stapleton (Limerick).

