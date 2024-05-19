Limerick slip up is Waterford's opportunity as Davy returns home to Clare

CORK’S UNEXPECTED WIN over Limerick last Saturday night didn’t just have implications for those central participants.

Watching on, Waterford were able to digest the implications of the result. A Cork loss would have strengthened Waterford’s hopes of clinching a top three spot in Munster.

The flipside is Limerick’s slip up paves the way for Waterford to potentially to end this weekend at the top of the Munster table. A win in Ennis today would bolster their hopes of reaching the Munster final before taking on Limerick in the final round on 26 May.

Clare – back-to-back Munster finalists – will be no easy obstacle, but the complexion of Waterford’s season could change if they surmount this hurdle.

How can they achieve the desired victory? A few key areas require focus.

Shane O'Donnell scoring a goal for Clare. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

1. Curtail Shane O’Donnell

The 2013 All-Ireland sensation is producing some of the best hurling of his career. An All-Star winner for the past two season, he scored just one point from play first time out against Limerick this season, but fielded a lot of ball and often needed the attention of both Dan Morrissey and Seán Finn, just to manage his influence.

He provided the assist for David Reidy’s goal chance in the first half and also popped off the pass that allowed Aidan McCarthy to get the first goal of the game.

O’Donnell was electric against Cork too, finishing as one of Clare’s three goal-scorers. Once again, he played the provider role as he offered the assist for Mark Rodgers’s goal after fielding the ball on the run over the head of his marker Seán O’Donoghue.

His own goal arrived shortly after O’Donoghue was sent off. Diarmuid Ryan spotted an unmarked O’Donnell after running with the ball along the sideline, and the score was inevitable from there.

Advertisement

Waterford will have to assign a top man-marker for this assignment. Conor Prunty would be the main consideration for the job, although it’s not yet known if he will be available for selection as he was subbed off due to injury in the opening 10 minutes against Tipperary. In the event of his absence, Iarlaith Daly could be a strong candidate or Mark Fitzgerald as he moved into full-back after Prunty made way the last day.

*****

2. Tighten defensive shape

Waterford’s overall gameplan is operating well to keep them unbeaten after two games, but there are aspects of their defensive operation that need improvement if they are to get a result against Clare. The Banner have scored a combined 4-42 from two outings, and with forwards like O’Donnell, McCarthy and Rodgers humming at the moment, Waterford cannot afford to be exposed at the back.

In their opening clash with Cork, the visitors clocked up eight wides in the opening 25 minutes to leave them four points behind a more efficient Waterford at the break. Jamie Barron’s early goal gave them the best start, but Cork’s wastefulness in front of the posts was also a vital factor. Had they been more clinical in that period, they may have gone on to take advantage of a rattled Waterford team.

Tipperary punched holes in the Déise cover too. Mark Kehoe was denied a penalty in the opening 10 minutes, while he snuck in again for another goal chance in the 26th minute, but his shot was blocked out for a ’65. Kehoe also dispossessed Mark Fitzgerald when Waterford attempted a short puckout in the opening quarter and clipped over a point to level the tie at 1-4 to 0-7.

Winning their own puckouts was an issue at times for Waterford too. Eoghan Connolly and Gearóid O’Connor punished Waterford with early scores, while Ronan Maher also profited with a long range point after securing possession sent out from Shaun O’Brien’s goal. Kieran Bennett’s two fouls on O’Connor and Jake Morris allowed Jason Forde to slot the resultant frees.

Waterford star forward Dessie Hutchinson. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

*****

3. Show composure when ahead

With 69 minutes on the clock against Tipperary, Waterford were four points clear after three unanswered points from substitute Patrick Curran, Dessie Hutchinson and Callum Lyons. Four minutes of added time were announced and four more scores followed. John McGrath reduced the gap to three before Darragh Lyons intercepted a Tipperary sideline to set up a Jack Prendergast point.

But Waterford still failed to protect their four-point cushion as Seánie Kenneally tapped a rebound shot into the net after Jake Morris’s shot was initially parried away. Waterford then coughed up the equaliser after Alan Tynan drew a foul from Tadhg de Búrca for Gearóid O’Connor to tap over the free.

“It’s just killing me, for the goal,” Davy Fitzgerald admitted after the game.

“We should have been smarter how to deal (with it), that play shouldn’t have been allowed develop when you’re four points up.”

Of course, Clare also face that issue as they too faded when victory was within reach. Leading by nine points coming into the final quarter of their first round clash with Limerick, they were outscored by 3-6 to 0-3 in the remaining time. The Aaron Gillane goal was particularly disappointing for Clare to concede as they lost their defensive shape, with Gearoid Hegarty attacking from the right.

The team who best absorbs the lesson from squandering victories, will have a great chance this afternoon.

*****

4. Break their losing record against Davy Fitzgerald’s home county

It’s not the first time that Davy Fitzgerald has headed for the opposition dugout when his home side is playing, but with so much on the line this Sunday, emotions will be high. When the teams met last year, in Davy’s first year in charge of Waterford, the Déise were already zero for two in the Munster round-robin series. The 2-22 to 0-16 defeat that followed in Semple Stadium consigned Waterford to another early championship exit.

In fact, Waterford have yet to defeat Clare in the Munster round-robin. In 2018, Clare took advantage of an injury-afflicted Waterford to clinch a nine-point win. Tadhg de Búrca, Noel Connors and Darragh Fives were forced off with injuries, and Kevin Moran was sent off.

A forgettable day for Waterford. They were more competitive in the 2019 meeting, but still fell short by one point in the end. Another convincing win followed for Clare in 2022, dispatching the then league champions by 12 points. Their 2021 meeting favoured Clare too, winning by five points when the championship reverted to the knockout format on account of the Covid pandemic.

The terms are different this time around which could help Waterford break that losing record.

Waterford are closing in on a first Munster final in the round-robin format, while Clare are still in contention to stay in for the long haul in the 2024 hurling season.

