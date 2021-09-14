Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

2021 All-Ireland championships' top-scorer named Player of the Month for August

Carlow star Clíodhna Ní Shé fired a remarkable 9-19 in the TG4 All-Ireland junior championship.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 1:41 PM
30 minutes ago 689 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5548816
Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.
Image: SPORTSFILE.
Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.
Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.
Image: SPORTSFILE.

CARLOW STAR CLÍODHNA Ní Shé has capped a stunning individual summer with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August.

21-year-old Ní Shé fired a remarkable 9-19 for her county during the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland junior championship.

That staggering haul saw the Bennekerry/Tinryland sharpshooter collect the ZuCar Golden Boot award after finishing as leading scorer across all three grades of the TG4 All-Ireland championships in 2021.

Ní Shé posted 5-13 in three championship games in August – 3-5 of that coming in the semi-final extra-time loss to Antrim. Wicklow went on to beat the Saffron in the final. In Croke Park that day, Ní Shé was presented with the top-scorer award.

In the group stages of the junior championship earlier in the summer, she hit 2-4 against Limerick, 0-4 against Derry, and 3-2 against the eventual champions, Wicklow.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ní Shé was presented with her award today, with Meath All-Ireland senior winning hero, Vikki Wall, scooping the equivalent PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month award for August last week.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie