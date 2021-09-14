2021 All-Ireland championships' top-scorer named Player of the Month for August

Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.

CARLOW STAR CLÍODHNA Ní Shé has capped a stunning individual summer with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August.

21-year-old Ní Shé fired a remarkable 9-19 for her county during the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland junior championship.

That staggering haul saw the Bennekerry/Tinryland sharpshooter collect the ZuCar Golden Boot award after finishing as leading scorer across all three grades of the TG4 All-Ireland championships in 2021.

Ní Shé posted 5-13 in three championship games in August – 3-5 of that coming in the semi-final extra-time loss to Antrim. Wicklow went on to beat the Saffron in the final. In Croke Park that day, Ní Shé was presented with the top-scorer award.

Clíodhna Ní Shé recieving the 2021 Golden Boot Award in Croke Park yesterday. Scoring 9:19 in 5 games for Carlow. Well done doing the county proud 🇬🇳👏👏 @Cliodhna_NiShe pic.twitter.com/IQnfTaIS1n — Carlow Ladies Football (@CarlowLGFA) September 6, 2021

In the group stages of the junior championship earlier in the summer, she hit 2-4 against Limerick, 0-4 against Derry, and 3-2 against the eventual champions, Wicklow.

Ní Shé was presented with her award today, with Meath All-Ireland senior winning hero, Vikki Wall, scooping the equivalent PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month award for August last week.