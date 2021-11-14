Brilliant Clonakilty display defeats Douglas as they reach first Cork senior final since 2009

Clonakilty 0-15

Douglas 1-11

WEST CORK CLUB Clonakilty have returned to the senior football showpiece in Cork for the first time since 2009,

They secured their passage in this semi-final against Douglas, similar to their quarter-final victory over Duhallow, with a one-point win to their credit.

But whereas Clonakilty’s success a fortnight ago was propelled by a stunning late comeback, they hit the last seven points of that game, this was achieved by a more dominant showing throughout, albeit they had to survive a late Douglas onslaught.

Their excellent inside attacker Sean McEvoy shot over his fourth point of the day to push Clonakilty 0-15 to 0-10 clear on the stroke of full-time, yet then Douglas received a lifeline as their most impressive forward on the day Alan O’Hare was fouled for a penalty.

The 2019 Cork All-Ireland minor winner took the spot kick himself and rammed a shot to the net, before clipping over a free in the 64th minute that cut the deficit between the teams to the minimum.

However Douglas could not break down a resolute Clonakilty rearguard to manufacture a levelling point as Haulie O’Neill’s team closed out the game successfully.

Their big names all stood up, with current Cork senior duo Sean White and Liam O’Donovan both in outstanding form. Tom Clancy anchored the defence excellently and then in attack they had three standout players.

Kerry native Dara Ó Sé shot 0-6, including some brilliantly-struck frees, while the pair of McEvoy and Ross Mannix stationed inside close to goal, swept over six points between them.

More to follow…

Scorers for Clonakilty: Dara Ó Sé 0-6 (0-5f), Sean McEvoy 0-4, Ross Mannix 0-2, Eoghan Deasy, Sean White, Ben Ridgeway 0-1 each.

Scorers for Douglas: Alan O’Hare 1-5 (0-1f), David Hanrahan 0-3, Niall Hartnett, Conor Russell (0-1f), Aaron Sheehy 0-1 each.

Clonakilty

1. Mark White

3. Tom Clancy, 2. Maurice Shanley, 4. Dan Peet

7. Sean White, 6. E Deasy, 17. Liam O’Donovan

8. Ben Ridgeway, 9. Joe Grimes;

5. David Lowney, 14. Jack O’Mahony, 10. Gearoid Barry

12. Sean McEvoy, 13. Ross Mannix, 11. Dara O’Sé

Subs

15. Conor Daly for Jack O’Mahony (39)

18. Cian O’Donovan for Peet (55)

19. Sean O’Donoghue for Daly (61)

20. Odhran Bancroft for Liam O’Donovan (inj) (65)

Douglas

1. Brian Boyle

3. Nathan Walshe, 2, Daniel Harte, 7. Sean Wilson

9. Kevin Flahive, 6. Dylan Ward, 4. Luke McGrath

8. Brian Hartnett, 11. Niall Hartnett

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

12. Shane Aherne, 25. David Hanrahan, 10. Brian Lynch;

13. Conor Russell, 5. Sean Powter, 15. Alan O’Hare

Subs

22. Liam Dineen for Walshe (19)

19. Jamie Davis for Harte (39)

27. Aaron Sheehy for Aherne (40)

14. Darragh Kelly for Hanrahan (48)

26. Diarmuid McCarthy for Russell (50)

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom)