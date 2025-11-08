Clonmel Commercials honour the memory of Philly Ryan as they romp to Premier football title

Clonmel Commercials 1-26

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-5

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS PAID an emotional tribute to club legend and county football manager Philly Ryan with a 22nd Tipperary SFC title to go clear atop the roll of honour.

All-Ireland-winning hurler Peter McGarry put in a standout first-half display before Commercials stretched away with a 1-8 streak to open the second half. The favourites ended with nine different scorers.

Michael Quinlivan got the goal and added the man-of-the-match award as he collected his eighth county medal on the field of play. That feat was matched by captain Séamus Kennedy, while a handful more young prospects pocketed their first.

The 2015 Munster champions will host Cork champions St Finbarr’s in the provincial quarter-final next Saturday.

Throw-in was delayed by almost 10 minutes due to a supporter requiring medical treatment in the stand at Semple Stadium.

McGarry was most prominent in the opening moments, either kicking or assisting four early shots. He pointed one and laid on another for Seán O’Connor.

Kilsheelan turned expectations on their head in the 10th minute. Billy Murphy’s quick-thinking solo-and-go and delightful kick pass found Barry Kehoe. He skinned his marker and squared for Jamie Roche to poke home. An attacking mark from Monaghan-native Shane Garland made it 1-2 to 0-2.

Two former Tipp stars exited the field through injury in the aftermath. Commercials lost defender Kevin Fahey before Kilsheelan goalkeeper Evan Comerford, who won a county title with Clonmel in 2012, limped off. Back-up keeper Conor Grant entered just 20 hours after featuring in a county Junior B semi-final.

Commercials’ response to the goal was decisive. They reeled off the next six points, with a McGarry two-pointer bringing them level and Jack Kennedy’s brace pushing them ahead.

Peter McGarry was in imperious form. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Kilsheelan got a major let-off, though, when Jason Madigan took McGarry’s shot off the line before O’Connor could tap in.

A couple of Garland placed balls ensured the deficit didn’t stray beyond three points at half-time; 0-10 to 1-4 in arrears.

With the midfield in dominant form, Commercials kicked for home with an unanswered 1-8 in the 13 minutes after the break.

It began with McGarry’s fourth point, followed by efforts from Thomas Charles and O’Connor.

Any doubt over the outcome was removed when Commercials picked off another kick-out and Quinlivan glided through the defence, exchanging a one-two with Ross Peters, before blasting to the net.

They kept motoring with a two-point free from Jack Kennedy, followed by a Cian Smith brace and an O’Connor free.

The late Philly Ryan of Clonmel and Tipperary. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Substitute Liam Freaney broke Kilsheelan’s duck, but it would prove their only score of the half.

Commercials kicked the final 0-8, including a two-point free from Smith, although Madigan saved a second goal chance when clawing away a McGarry effort.

Scorers for Clonmel: Seán O’Connor 0-6 (3f), Cian Smith 0-6 (1tp, 1f), Jack Kennedy 0-5 (1tp, 1 45), Michael Quinlivan 1-1, Peter McGarry 0-4, Thomas Charles 0-1, Colman Kennedy 0-1, Seán Kennedy 0-1, Ross Peters 0-1.

Scorers for Kilsheelan-Kilcash: Jamie Roche 1-0, Shane Garland 0-3 (1f, 1m, 1 45), S Butler 0-1, L Freaney 0-1.

Clonmel

1. Shane Ryan

2. Tadhg Condon, 3. James Morris, 4. Ross Slattery

Advertisement

5. Kevin Fahey, 6. Séamus Kennedy (captain), 10. Rory O’Dowd

8. Darragh O’Connor, 9. Jack Kennedy

7. Cathal Deely, 14. Michael Quinlivan, 27. Ross Peters

15. Cian Smith, 11. Seán O’Connor, 12. Peter McGarry

Subs

18. Thomas Charles for Fahey (15, inj)

23. Colman Kennedy for Peters (41)

24. Seán Kennedy for Deely (50)

22. Joe Higgins for D O’Connor (55)

13. Ryan Lambe for Quinlivan (57)

Kilsheelan-Kilcash

1. Evan Comerford

2. Kian Quinn (joint-captain), 3. Eoin Kehoe, 4. Jason Madigan

5. Emmet Butler, 6. Daire Brennan, 7. Billy O’Connor

8. Mark Stokes (joint-captain), 9. Billy Murphy

10. Tommy O’Connor, 11. Micheál Freaney, 12. Shane Garland

13. Senan Butler, 14. Jamie Roche, 15. Barry Kehoe

Subs

16. Conor Grant for Comerford (18, inj)

17. Liam Freaney for Murphy (37)

19. Mikey McGuire for Garland (41)

26. Rú Kelly for S Butler (55)

23. Jake French-Davis for B Kehoe (55)

Referee: Seán Lonergan (Moyle Rovers)