Final four in Galway, Ballybay hope for Ulster upset, Ballygunner and Kilmacud in action

1. Final four in Galway

Pearse Stadium is set for an exciting double header on Sunday as reigning Galway champions St Thomas’ continue their hunt for the five-in-a-row with a semi-final against Sarsfields, while last year’s finalists Clarinbridge face Loughrea.

St Thomas’ overcame the same opposition in a highly entertaining group game last July on a 2-25 to 3-19 scoreline. Another high-scoring encounter can be expected with in form sharpshooters Conor Cooney and Niall Morrissey lining out against each other.

If the favourites win another county title in 2022, they will match Sarsfields with seven in total. A remarkable stat given St Thomas’ won their first crown just ten years ago.

In the other semi-final, Clarinbridge take on the only undefeated team in this year’s championship. Loughrea won five out of five in Group 2 before edging out Turloughmore by three points last time out.

2. Repeat of Leinster final pairing

A repeat of last January’s Leinster final is taking place in the last eight of the provincial competition this weekend. Kilmacud Crokes defeated Naas by 0-14 to 0-7 in Croke Park and went on to contest the All-Ireland final, where they lost in heartbreaking circumstances to Kilcoo.

Crokes added Galway star Shane Walsh to their considerable armoury in the meantime, but Paul Mannion has been sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery. Still they retained their Dublin crown with a narrow win over Na Fianna in the final, while Naas completed back-to-back titles in Kildare for the first time in 90 years.

The Kildare champions were missing county players Darragh Kirwan and Alex Beirne for their previous meeting, so they’ll fancy their chances in what should be an intriguing battle.

Shane Walsh celebrates with Craig Dias. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

3. Ballygunner begin title defence in Munster

Fresh from their first Tipperary senior hurling title in 37 years, Kilruane MacDonaghs face a quick turnaround before they begin their Munster campaign. The task is a steep one.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Ballygunner didn’t appear to lose any of their edge as they completed the Waterford nine-in-a-row in September. The ‘Gunners had seven weeks to prepare for this game and they’ll arrive in fully focused on retaining their Munster title.

But they won’t take Kilruane for granted, particularly after the nature of their storming seven-point win over favourites Kiladangan in the Premier decider.

The prize for the winners is a semi-final date with Na Piarsaigh in a fortnight.

Ballygunner’s Dessie Hutchinson. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Ballybay pushing for an Ulster upset

The scenes in the aftermath of the Monaghan SFC final were remarkable. Every winning captain that the club has ever produced posed together for a photograph. Club stalwart Paul Finlay, who led them to their last title in in 2012 months after his father passed away, celebrated with his three young sons. After a decade of near misses and heartbreak, they finally got over the line.

In doing so they ended Scotstown’s quest for a three-in-a-row. Now they need to repeat the trick against another giant club as they clash Crossmaglen on Saturday night, live on RTE.

Their Ulster campaign ended early in 2012 versus Kilcoo and Finlay missed that tie. Ballybay head to the Athletic Grounds as big underdogs but conscious of how rare such opportunities are and why they need to make the most of it.