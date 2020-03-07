Tipperary star and Corofin midfielder scoop club player of the year awards

Brendan Maher and Ronan Steede picked up their awards at Croke Park. Source: Inpho/Photojoiner

BORRIS-ILEIGH’S BRENDAN Maher and Corofin star Ronan Steede have been named the AIB Club hurler and footballer of the year respectively for 2020.

Maher played an instrumental role to help the Tipperary club reach the All-Ireland senior hurling club final, where they lost out to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The Tipperary star hit six points in the All-Ireland decider, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Kilkenny side from defending their title.

#GAANews Brendan Maher @Borris_GAA is the @AIB_GAA Club Hurler of the Year! Comhghairdeas leat!



Brendan claimed his award live at the AIB GAA Club Player Awards tonight at Croke Park. #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/wkiRy3QjdX — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 6, 2020

Steede was Corofin’s joint top-scorer in their thrilling extra-time All-Ireland final against Kilcoo in Croke Park earlier this year.

Steede helped himself to three points along with Gary Sice as the Galway champions became the first ever team in either code to complete an All-Ireland three-in-a-row.

The pair picked up their accolades at a ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night.

#GAANews Ronan Steede has been named the @AIB_GAA Club Footballer of the Year! Comhghairdeas leat! After a successful year with @CorofinGAA; Ronan received this award live at the AIB GAA Club Player Awards tonight at Croke Park. #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/aEg2ubVkhT — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 6, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!