Saturday 7 March, 2020
Tipperary star and Corofin midfielder scoop club player of the year awards

The pair picked up their accolades at a ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 10:27 AM
58 minutes ago 1,450 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5037037

pjimage (71) Brendan Maher and Ronan Steede picked up their awards at Croke Park. Source: Inpho/Photojoiner

BORRIS-ILEIGH’S BRENDAN Maher and Corofin star Ronan Steede have been named the AIB Club hurler and footballer of the year respectively for 2020.

Maher played an instrumental role to help the Tipperary club reach the All-Ireland senior hurling club final, where they lost out to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The Tipperary star hit six points in the All-Ireland decider, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Kilkenny side from defending their title.

Steede was Corofin’s joint top-scorer in their thrilling extra-time All-Ireland final against Kilcoo in Croke Park earlier this year.

Steede helped himself to three points along with Gary Sice as the Galway champions became the first ever team in either code to complete an All-Ireland three-in-a-row.

The pair picked up their accolades at a ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night. 

