Wednesday 15 July, 2020
'I love to create chaos because I think it creates problem solving for players'

Seoirse Bulfin, Colm Nally and Stephen Rice join presenter Shane Keegan on How To Win At Dominoes.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 5:09 PM
IT’S ANOTHER SESSION planning special on this week’s episode of How To Win At Dominoes, a podcast exclusive to The42 Members, as we turn our attention towards session planning.

Joining presenter Shane Keegan to discuss are Seoirse Bulfin, coach to both the Wexford senior hurlers and Sixmilebridge under Davy Fitzgerald; Meath senior football coach, and author, Colm Nally; and former Shamrock Rovers captain turned FAI coach Stephen Rice.

Among other things, one of the topics up for discussion was the rather philosophical question of how to find the right balance between structure and chaos in the approach to a session.

“I’m a big believer in giving players ownership and allowing them to have an input in the training sessions, allowing them to have an input during the sessions,” Rice explains.

Creating that chaos can create more questions for the players or more problems for them to solve.” 

Rice adds: “I love to create chaos because I think it creates problem solving for players and it provokes questions and it provokes answers and it provokes discussion between them and challenges them.

“There’s a real balance between the two. Getting that balance between the two is the way I would go about it.”

