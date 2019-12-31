This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cocu hails 'quality player' Knight after Irish teen's goalscoring heroics for Derby

The 18-year-old helped himself to a brace in his side’s 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic last night.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 11:41 AM
57 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4950310

derby-county-v-charlton-athletic-sky-bet-championship-pride-park Jason Knight scores the first goal in Derby County's win against Charlton Athletic. Source: Bradley Collyer

DERBY COUNTY MANAGER Phillip Cocu heaped praise on Jason Knight following the Irish youngster’s man-of-the-match display in his side’s 2-1 victory against Charlton Athletic in last night’s Championship fixture.

Knight scored both goals at Pride Park as the Rams ended a run of seven games without a win, despite losing Krystian Bielik to a red card after just 17 minutes.

It was a memorable occasion for midfielder Knight, who bravely forced the ball in from close range in the 10th minute to give Derby the lead with his first senior goal.

The 18-year-old Dubliner volleyed home on 77 minutes to double the advantage, before Lyle Taylor pulled a goal back for the visitors from the penalty spot.

Wayne Rooney will be eligible to make his debut for the club when they host Barnsley on Thursday, but there’s only one man Derby fans are talking about this morning.

“We gave all we have got for our fans and for a young player at the age of 18 to score both goals, that is extra pleasing for us today,” Phillip Cocu told the club’s official website. “A player from our own academy getting man-of-the-match and two goals is a great feeling.

“The win was needed, and everybody knew it. We have seen a change in the last couple of games in how the team reacts, how they perform together and that is something we have to keep in the team going into 2020.”

After joining Derby from Cabinteely, Knight progressed through the club’s academy and made his first-team breakthrough this year. Last night’s win against Charlton marked his 15th senior appearance so far this season. Knight has also broken into the Ireland U21 side, winning seven caps under Stephen Kenny. 

Cocu added: “If you only talk about the two goals he scored tonight it wouldn’t be fair because of how he played both tonight and in recent games.

“Sometimes he has to play on the right, sometimes in the midfield and sometimes on the left. Tactically he does things right for the team and he is a real team player. I just enjoy watching him work and play football.

“It doesn’t matter if it is training, afternoon sessions or a game; it is always 100% effort. He is a quality player, important for the team with his goals and his work rate.” 

Paul Dollery

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

