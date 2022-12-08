Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 8 December 2022
Advertisement

Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move

The PSV Eindhoven attacker has lit up the World Cup with his dazzling displays for the Netherlands.

1 hour ago 1,802 Views 3 Comments
Cody Gakpo.
Cody Gakpo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NETHERLANDS FORWARD CODY Gakpo has revealed he has not had any contact from Manchester United over a possible move, but would consider joining the Old Trafford club.

The PSV Eindhoven attacker has lit up the World Cup with his dazzling displays for the Netherlands, scoring three goals in four games, with a quarter-final against Argentina to come.

That has come off the back of a scintillating run of form for PSV before the World Cup break as he bagged nine goals in 14 Eredivisie games, adding an impressive 12 assists.

He was linked with a summer move to United, but that did not materialise and the 23-year-old, who also revealed Leeds did make a move for him, admitted to panicking.

Gakpo says he is a better place to deal with speculation now and would entertain a move to United, where he could follow manager Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez and Antony from the Eredivisie.

“That was a tough period,” Gakpo said in Dutch newspaper NRC. “I learned from that. I’m going to do it differently. What comes, that comes.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“Suppose you want to go from RKC (Waalwijk) to PSV, but that club is not coming. Then you can panic.

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there?

“Now I wait everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie