Tuesday 5 January 2021
Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell dies at 74

Bell made 492 appearances and scored 152 goals for City during his 13-year stay at the club.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 7:47 PM
File photo of the late Colin Bell.
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY and England midfielder Colin Bell has died at the age of 74, the club have announced.

Bell made 492 appearances and scored 152 goals for City during his 13-year stay after joining from Bury in 1966.

A club statement read: “Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-Covid related illness, aged 74. He leaves behind wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack.”

Bell earned the nickname ‘The King of the Kippax’ after one of the terraces at their former Maine Road home, and has a stand named after him at the Etihad Stadium after a fans vote.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement on the club website: “Colin Bell will always be remembered as one of Manchester City’s greatest players and the very sad news today of his passing will affect everybody connected to our club.

“I am fortunate to be able to speak regularly to his former manager and team-mates, and it’s clear to me that Colin was a player held in the highest regard by all those who had the privilege of playing alongside him or seeing him play.

“The passage of time does little to erase the memories of his genius. The fact that we have a stand at the Etihad Stadium named after Colin speaks volumes about the importance of his contribution to this club.”

