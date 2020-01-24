Two-time All-Star and Ballyhale forward Fennelly to captain Kilkenny hurlers

FRESH OFF THE back of another All-Ireland senior club championship win with Ballyhale Shamrocks, star forward Colin Fennelly is set to captain of the Kilkenny hurlers.

The two-time All-Star (2019 and 2014) has been nominated by his club to lead the Cats in 2020, as they begin their Division 1B National League campaign against Dublin at Nowlan Park on Sunday [throw-in 2pm].

Kilkenny still operate under the system whereby the senior club champions have the right to nominate the county captain for the following season, and Ballyhale confirmed their selection to The42 this morning. Fennelly now takes over from clubmate TJ Reid.

Since coming into the Brian Cody’s senior inter-county set-up in 2011, Fennelly has been central through four All-Ireland wins, and several National League Division 1 and Leinster championship honours. The 31-year-old also has an U21 All-Ireland medal under his belt.

On Saturday, Fennelly lined out at full-forward for Ballyhale as they retained their All-Ireland crown — and he won his fifth national club medal — against Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh.

2015 All-Ireland winning skipper Joey Holden has been named vice-captain for 2020, with Kilkenny People first reporting the news last night.

Elsewhere over the last few days, it’s been confirmed that John Conlon will captain the Clare hurlers for the season ahead with his club, Clonlara, tweeting their support.

To say we’re delighted & proud in @clonlaragaaclub would be an understatement 💛🖤💛💙

Congratulations @johnconlonclon on your selection as the new Clare Senior hurling captain - no better man for the job 💛💙💛🖤💛💙#hontheBanner#oneofourown#proudaspunch #CaptainFantastic pic.twitter.com/zXdhZm7Ycw — clonlaragaaclub (@clonlaragaaclub) January 22, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!