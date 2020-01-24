This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two-time All-Star and Ballyhale forward Fennelly to captain Kilkenny hurlers

Colin Fennelly has been nominated by his All-Ireland winning club.

By Emma Duffy Friday 24 Jan 2020, 9:16 AM
The new Kilkenny captain: Colin Fennelly.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FRESH OFF THE back of another All-Ireland senior club championship win with Ballyhale Shamrocks, star forward Colin Fennelly is set to captain of the Kilkenny hurlers. 

The two-time All-Star (2019 and 2014) has been nominated by his club to lead the Cats in 2020, as they begin their Division 1B National League campaign against Dublin at Nowlan Park on Sunday [throw-in 2pm].

Kilkenny still operate under the system whereby the senior club champions have the right to nominate the county captain for the following season, and Ballyhale confirmed their selection to The42 this morning. Fennelly now takes over from clubmate TJ Reid.

Since coming into the Brian Cody’s senior inter-county set-up in 2011, Fennelly has been central through four All-Ireland wins, and several National League Division 1 and Leinster championship honours. The 31-year-old also has an U21 All-Ireland medal under his belt. 

On Saturday, Fennelly lined out at full-forward for Ballyhale as they retained their All-Ireland crown — and he won his fifth national club medal — against Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh.

2015 All-Ireland winning skipper Joey Holden has been named vice-captain for 2020, with Kilkenny People first reporting the news last night.

Elsewhere over the last few days, it’s been confirmed that John Conlon will captain the Clare hurlers for the season ahead with his club, Clonlara, tweeting their support.

