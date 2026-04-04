Mason Melia scores three minutes into Tottenham U21 debut

MASON MELIA ENJOYED a memorable debut for Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, scoring just three minutes after coming off the bench for the U21s.

The 18-year-old joined Spurs in January after his big-money move from St Patrick’s Athletic, but had to wait for his first appearance as he recovered from a back injury.

Named in the U21s matchday squad for the first time, Melia was introduced in the 67th minute against West Ham and made an instant impact, finishing off a team move to make it 2-2.

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Mason Melia just 3️⃣ minutes into his debut! 👊



Watch live on SPURSPLAY 📺 https://t.co/VHDGGkRNio pic.twitter.com/ebRWzOq68Q — Tottenham Hotspur Academy (@Spurs_Academy) April 4, 2026

Tottenham went on to win 3-2 at Hotspur Way.

Melia missed Ireland U21s’ recent Euro qualifiers against Moldova and Kazakhstan as he rebuilt fitness, but the Wicklow forward should return for their September/October triple-header.

One player who was involved in Jim Crawford’s squad, Jaden Umeh, scored a stunning free-kick for Benfica U19s in the Lisbon derby this afternoon.

Umeh let fly from range to put Benfica 2-1 up, but Sporting hit back late on and it finished 2-2.

WHAT A GOAL🤯



Look at what Jaden Umeh has just done to put Benfica U19s 2-1 up in the Lisbon derby. Lost for words on this lad at this stage. pic.twitter.com/AGJvg6nOD9 — Reptracker | Conor McEvoy (@reptracker) April 4, 2026

And Owen Elding – who is due to receive his Irish citizenship this month and should be eligible for international fixtures thereafter – scored in the first minute of Hibernian’s Scottish Premiership clash against Kilmarnock.

The former Sligo Rovers 20-year-old broke the deadlock early as he continues his fine form, and Hibs lead 2-0 at the time of writing.