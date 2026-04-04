And Owen Elding – who is due to receive his Irish citizenship this month and should be eligible for international fixtures thereafter – scored in the first minute of Hibernian’s Scottish Premiership clash against Kilmarnock.
The former Sligo Rovers 20-year-old broke the deadlock early as he continues his fine form, and Hibs lead 2-0 at the time of writing.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mason Melia scores three minutes into Tottenham U21 debut
MASON MELIA ENJOYED a memorable debut for Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, scoring just three minutes after coming off the bench for the U21s.
The 18-year-old joined Spurs in January after his big-money move from St Patrick’s Athletic, but had to wait for his first appearance as he recovered from a back injury.
Named in the U21s matchday squad for the first time, Melia was introduced in the 67th minute against West Ham and made an instant impact, finishing off a team move to make it 2-2.
Tottenham went on to win 3-2 at Hotspur Way.
Melia missed Ireland U21s’ recent Euro qualifiers against Moldova and Kazakhstan as he rebuilt fitness, but the Wicklow forward should return for their September/October triple-header.
One player who was involved in Jim Crawford’s squad, Jaden Umeh, scored a stunning free-kick for Benfica U19s in the Lisbon derby this afternoon.
Umeh let fly from range to put Benfica 2-1 up, but Sporting hit back late on and it finished 2-2.
And Owen Elding – who is due to receive his Irish citizenship this month and should be eligible for international fixtures thereafter – scored in the first minute of Hibernian’s Scottish Premiership clash against Kilmarnock.
The former Sligo Rovers 20-year-old broke the deadlock early as he continues his fine form, and Hibs lead 2-0 at the time of writing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
fast start Football mason melia Soccer