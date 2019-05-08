This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Why should a young player suffer because of an opponent cheating and an official being misled?'

Colin O’Brien is standing firm on his comments following Monday’s controversial red card against the Czech Republic.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 8 May 2019, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,469 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4625100

IRELAND U17 MANAGER Colin O’Brien has issued a rallying call to his players ahead of their crunch group game with Belgium tomorrow evening and has again criticised the behaviour of certain opponents at this year’s European Championships.

Colin O'Brien Ireland U17 manager, Colin O'Brien. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ireland coughed up a last-minute goal against Greece to earn a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the tournament last Friday. The controversial goal, which had been flagged initially by the linesman before being given by officials, denied the tournament hosts a winning start to their campaign.

There would be more headlines involving O’Brien’s side on Monday evening when Festy Ebosele was sent off for a second yellow after he collided with Jan Hellebrand, who subsequently went down.

Replays, however, showed that contact was minimal. The Ireland boss vented his frustration after the game and speaking today in quotes published by the FAI, stood by his comments.

“We are still bitterly disappointed with what happened in our last game against Czech Republic,” he said.

“This tournament is meant to be about the development of young players, so surely that means enabling them to play as many games as possible.

If that is the case then why should a young player suffer because of an opponent cheating and an official being misled?

“Our player, and our team, suffers because of an injustice. After the game in Waterford, I was fired up and spoke about appealing the decision.

Of course, I knew the rules but what I was referring to was appealing against the Czech player cheating and the referee being conned.

“We have to stand up and fight against this, especially in an elite tournament where the focus should be on developing players for the future.

And part of that should be stamping out cheating.”

Festy Ebosele with Referee Rade Obrenovic Ireland's Festy Ebosele was sent off by referee Rade Obrenovic on Monday evening. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland now look ahead to Thursday night’s game at Tallaght Stadium knowing a win would put them into the quarter-finals for a third consecutive year.

All four teams in Group A can still qualify for the knock-out stages. Greece face the Czech Republic on Thursday and have a simultaneous kick-off time of 7pm.

“This game against Belgium presents a massive opportunity for our players – who have showed great spirit to secure two points already in this tournament – to secure a place in the quarter-finals,” O’Brien continued.

We have had fantastic support in our two games so far and we hope that Tallaght Stadium will be rocking on Thursday night.

“These players deserve to have a strong support behind them and I’m sure that they will respond by giving it everything in what is a huge game.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie