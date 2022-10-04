Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 4 October 2022
Clare football boss Collins adds new coaches for 10th season in charge

Colm Collins is the longest-serving manager with the same team in the inter-county game.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 9:30 PM
Clare manager Colm Collins.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CLARE FOOTBALL MANAGER Colm Collins has made some new additions to his backroom team for his 10th season in charge.

Clare FM reports that Collins has added Clare stalwart Joe Hayes to his unit as the goalkeeping coach, replacing  former Kerry All Ireland winner Declan O’Keeffe ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Down native Mark Doran is also set to be coming on board as an assistant coach, while  Brian Carson returns to the set-up and will take up the role as head coach. He was previously involved with the side from 2018 to 2020.

Michael Cahill of Limerick is also back in the Clare backroom team as the strength and conditioning coach while Gerry McGowan has stepped away as coach after a two-year stint.

Declan Downes and Enda Coughlan are expected to be staying on as selectors. 

Collins, who is the longest-serving manager with the same team in the inter-county game, was ratified for a 10th successive season in charge last month.

