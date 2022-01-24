Membership : Access or Sign Up
Comoros full-back starts in goal for AFCON knockout clash with Cameroon

Two of their goalkeepers are ruled out due to Covid-19, while another is missing because of injury.

By AFP Monday 24 Jan 2022, 6:42 PM
The Comoros team pictured before their recent Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash with Morocco.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE COMOROS WERE forced to name an outfield player in goal for their historic Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against hosts Cameroon this evening (7pm kick-off), with two goalkeepers ruled out due to Covid-19 and another missing due to injury.

Full-back Chaker Alhadhur was therefore named as the starting goalkeeper as the tiny Indian Ocean island nation play their first ever AFCON knockout tie.

The Comoros tried to get clearance for goalkeeper Ali Ahamada to play in the game after he provided a negative test, but the Confederation of African Football ruled him to be ineligible as he tested positive just two days before the tie.

Ahamada’s fellow goalkeeper Moyadh Ousseini has also been ruled out with Covid, while Salim Ben Boina is injured.

– © AFP 2022

