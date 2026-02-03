More Stories
Connacht's Jordan Duggan (left) and Oisín McCormack pictured after Saturday's win over Zebre. Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Gavin and Duggan sign new Connacht deals as McCormack joins Harlequins on loan

Oisín McCormack heads to Premiership on short-term deal.
5.14pm, 3 Feb 2026

CONNACHT DUO HUGH Gavin and Jordan Duggan have both signed new contracts, while Oisín McCormack has joined Harlequins on a short-term loan deal from the western province. 

McCormack makes the move to the English Premiership outfit after his late try snatched a bonus-point against Zebre in the URC on Saturday.

The 24-year-old back row is one of four short-term loanees arriving at Quins alongside fellow forwards Ben Murphy (Cardiff), Luke Yendle and Barny Langton-Cryer (both Dragons).

A native of Galway, McCormack has made three senior appearances for Connacht, including Saturday’s scoring substitute cameo.

Gavin and Duggan have both extended their stays at Dexcom Stadium, with loosehead prop Duggan agreeing a fresh two-year deal. The 27-year-old Kildare man has played 72 games since joining the Connacht senior squad in 2020.

Connacht have not announced the length of Gavin’s new contract. The 22-year-old centre is in his second season as a senior professional player, and scored his first try for his native province in December. A former Ireland U20 star, he scored twice on his senior international debut against Portugal last summer.

