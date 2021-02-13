Concern for in-form Jamie McGrath over potential season-ending injury

ST MIRREN MANAGER Jim Goodwin fears that he could be without Jamie McGrath for the rest of the season as a result of the injury he sustained during Wednesday night’s game against Celtic.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international had to be withdrawn after just 15 minutes of the 4-0 home defeat, having dislocated his shoulder when jostling for possession with Stephen Welsh.

McGrath, who subsequently misses this afternoon’s game against Aberdeen, underwent a scan in Edinburgh, the results of which will determine the extent of the injury.

“He has been one of our star players this season and the thought of being without him for the rest of the season is a hard one to swallow,” Goodwin said of the creative midfielder from Meath. “Best-case scenario is it’s a couple of weeks, but if it’s severe damage, that could be his season over.”

With nine goals across all competitions, McGrath is the leading goalscorer this season for a St Mirren side who have climbed into the top half of the Scottish Premiership.

The 24-year-old has regularly earned plaudits for his performances, particularly so in the wake of December’s 3-2 League Cup quarter-final win over Rangers, in which he scored twice.

McGrath, who also previously played for St Patrick’s Athletic, joined St Mirren from Dundalk in January 2020.