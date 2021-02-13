BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 13 February 2021
Advertisement

Concern for in-form Jamie McGrath over potential season-ending injury

The former Dundalk midfielder has played a key role for St Mirren so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,652 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5353713
Jamie McGrath lasted just 15 minutes of Wednesday night's 4-0 loss against Celtic.
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Image
Jamie McGrath lasted just 15 minutes of Wednesday night's 4-0 loss against Celtic.
Jamie McGrath lasted just 15 minutes of Wednesday night's 4-0 loss against Celtic.
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Image

ST MIRREN MANAGER Jim Goodwin fears that he could be without Jamie McGrath for the rest of the season as a result of the injury he sustained during Wednesday night’s game against Celtic.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international had to be withdrawn after just 15 minutes of the 4-0 home defeat, having dislocated his shoulder when jostling for possession with Stephen Welsh.

McGrath, who subsequently misses this afternoon’s game against Aberdeen, underwent a scan in Edinburgh, the results of which will determine the extent of the injury. 

“He has been one of our star players this season and the thought of being without him for the rest of the season is a hard one to swallow,” Goodwin said of the creative midfielder from Meath. “Best-case scenario is it’s a couple of weeks, but if it’s severe damage, that could be his season over.”

With nine goals across all competitions, McGrath is the leading goalscorer this season for a St Mirren side who have climbed into the top half of the Scottish Premiership.

The 24-year-old has regularly earned plaudits for his performances, particularly so in the wake of December’s 3-2 League Cup quarter-final win over Rangers, in which he scored twice.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

McGrath, who also previously played for St Patrick’s Athletic, joined St Mirren from Dundalk in January 2020.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie