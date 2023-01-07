Connacht get back on track with Sharks victory

Connacht 24

Sharks 12

CONNACHT GOT THEIR campaign back on track when they carved out a deserved victory over an understrength Sharks side in dreadful conditions at the Sportsground.

The wind and rain made it almost impossible to play but Connacht did more than enough to get the bonus point win with Galway city native Cathal Forde the hero.

The 21-year old, in only his fifth appearance, crossed for two tries which made all the difference in the end.

The win maintains Connacht’s perfect home record of eight wins over South African teams at the Sportsground and they will now turn their attention to the European Challenge Cup where they have already won both their games.

Sharks, having sent a second string to Galway, opted to play against the wind but found themselves 19-0 adrift at the break after Connacht finally broke them down at the end of the opening quarter.

James Crombie / INPHO Cathal Forde scores his side's fourth try. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Both sides struggled in the wind and rain and there was very little flowing rugby in a mistake-ridden game.

But Connacht finally got to grips with the conditions and hit the front after 20 minutes when they went to the left corner with a penalty and flanker Conor Oliver drove over.

Mack Hansen created the second try three minutes later with a neat chip in midfield which Tom Farrell ran on to and offloaded to his centre partner Forde who slid home for his first ever Connacht score, with Jack Carty converting to make it 12-0.

The Sharks finally tried to play some rugby before the break but Connacht hit them on the counter and after going to the left corner again with a penalty, they worked it into midfield and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran came through to score under the posts.

Sharks pressed after the restart but while Connacht lost hooker Shane Delahunt to a yellow card, they kept their line intact.

And then they wrapped up the bonus point when Forde charged down a clearance from Nevaldo Fluers to score in the right corner after 56 minutes.

Sharks pulled back a try from centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg after 62 minutes which Lionel Cronje superbly converted from the left.

And a comeback looked on the cards when he again converted from the left when replacement hooker Kerron van Vuuren got over after John Porch was charged down but the score was scratched on review.

The Durban side got a consolation try from replacement loosehead Dian Bleuler two minutes from time.

Connacht scorers:

Tries: Forde (2), Oliver, O’Halloran.

Cons: Carty (2/4).

Sharks scorers:

Tries: Janse van Rensburg, Bleuler. Con: L Cronje (1/2)

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran (rep: Conor Fitzgerald ‘64); John Porch, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (c), Kieran Marmion (rep: Caolin Blade ‘70); Denis Buckley (rep: Jordan Duggan ‘62), Shane Delahunt (rep: Dylan Tierney-Martin ‘54), Finlay Bealham (rep: Dominic Roberston-McCoy ‘62); Oisin Dowling, Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Seamus Hurley-Langton (rep:Tierney-Martin 46-54, Levita Fifita 62).

Sharks: Anthony Volmink (rep: Lionel Cronje ‘41); Yaw Penxe, Murray Koster (rep: Ethan Hooker ‘78), Rohan Janse van Rensburgh, Marnus Pogieter; Nevaldo Fleurs (rep: Lionel Cronje ‘41), Cameron Wright (rep: Grant Williams ‘51); Ntuthuko Mchunu (rep: Dian Bleuler ‘59), Fezo Mbatha (rep: Kerron van Vuuren ‘50), Carlu Sadie (rep: Khutha Mchunu ‘50); Thembelani Bholi (rep: Ockie Barnard ‘78), Eniel Hugo (c); James Venter, Henco Venter, Celimpilo Gumede (rep: Corne Rahl ‘68).

Referee: Adam John (Wales).