Connacht clash with one of the other most-improved teams in the Pro14

THE LAST TIME Ultan Dillane played, he was in the green jersey of Ireland after coming off the bench to provide an impact against France.

His return to action – after missing out on the final round of the Six Nations against Wales – will come in a Connacht jersey this evening.

There will be little time for Dillane to find his feet back in provincial rugby, with Andy Friend’s side facing the always-improving threat of Italian outfit Benetton Rugby [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/TG4], who sit second in Conference B of the Guinness Pro14 coming into this evening.

Dillane returns for Connacht this evening. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

While Connacht are in Conference A and therefore not direct rivals of Benetton right now, this is a big game for the western province as they look for a victory to keep themselves in the play-off spots.

Currently third in the conference, Connacht are only ahead of Cardiff Blues on points difference, with John Mulvihill’s Blues taking on Scarlets at home this evening.

Whereas once the visit of an Italian team might have brought a presumption of victory for the Irish provinces, times have certainly changed.

“Zebre won in Galway last year,” says Dillane in reference to Connacht’s 19-11 home defeat last season, before pointing out that Benetton are now a serious proposition in the Pro14.

“Treviso away has been the graveyard of many, many teams and they’re definitely showing that in their performances away from home this year. It’s going to be a lot to handle, I think.

“The coaches have been speaking to all of us, saying how we were really going to have to target this game because they know it’s not going to be anything like the last few seasons. They are really showing some good performances.”

Benetton have won three times on the road this season against the Dragons, Kings and Zebre, while they have also pushed Scarlets, Edinburgh, Cheetahs and Ulster close, being highly unfortunate to draw with the northern province in January.

Benetton are having a superb season. Source: Elena Barbini/INPHO

With Kiwi head coach Kieran Crowley leading their rise impressively and even without a raft of Italy internationals tonight, Benetton are sure to ask questions of Connacht.

However, Friend’s men are in the midst of an encouraging season too, with the Australian boss having brought renewed positivity to the off-field culture and backed his players to showed their abilities on the pitch.

“It’s been good,” says Dillane. “It’s been a great season in terms of trying to bring out leaders in the squad because with John Muldoon leaving us, it left a bit of a hole as to who could step up.

“A lot of people have found a voice and our forward pack has definitely come on since last season. It’s stood to us in big games. The provincial games were a big test for us [over Christmas] and I think we manned up rather well in those.

“It’s been a good season but it’s not over yet and we’ve still got a bit to go to get to where we want to be.”

Dillane is joined by fellow Ireland internationals Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty in returning for Connacht this weekend, albeit the halfbacks are named as replacements after coming off the bench for Ireland against Wales last weekend.

Carty’s intelligent kicking game could be important in the second half, as Connacht look to versatile Aussie Kyle Godwin to steer the ship as the starting out-half again.

Andy Friend has had a big impact on Connacht. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Godwin performed impressively in the number 10 shirt last time out against the Ospreys in Galway three weekends ago, while Caolin Blade has been in strong form at scrum-half this season.

Peter Robb’s directness in midfield should combine well with the ever-impressive Tom Farrell, while the back three of Matt Healy, Tiernan O’Halloran and Darragh Leader has finishing power.

Up front, Dillane partners with James Cannon in the second row, while the jackaling and offloading hooker Shane Delahunt teams up with Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham in the front row. The hard-working back row trio of captain Jarrad Butler, Colby Fainga’a and Eoin McKeon complete a strong pack.

With Benetton bringing their big weapons like lethal wing pair Ratuva Tavuyara and Monty Ioane, intelligent scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage and influential number eight Toa Halafihi to Galway, Crowley’s side won’t have traveled with fear.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Darragh Leader

13. Tom Farrell

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Kyle Godwin

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Jack Carty

23. Stephen Fitzgerald

Benetton:

15. Luca Sperandio

14. Ratuva Tavuyara

13. Tommaso Benvenuti

12. Alberto Sgarbi (captain)

11. Monty Ioane

10. Ian McKinley

9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Hame Faiva

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Irné Herbst

5. Alessandro Zanni

6. Marco Lazzaroni

7. Giovanni Pettinelli

8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements:

16. Tomas Baravalle

17. Derrick Appiah

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Marco Barbini

20. Robert Barbieri

21. Giorgio Bronzini

22. Antonio Rizzi

23. Tommaso Iannone

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].

