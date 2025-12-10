'We can't underestimate them' - Connacht gearing up for Black Lion visit

CONNACHT’S VERSATILE BACK Cathal Forde said they will approach Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie with Black Lion from Georgia the same as they would prepare for any other team.

He said there is no chance that they will take anything for granted against a side which has been assembled from several clubs in Georgia and who were invited by the EPCR to take part in the Challenge Cup.

Sunday’s loss to Ospreys, when they blew a 27-0 lead, has cranked up some pressure on Connacht to respond but the reality is that it would be a miracle for Stuart Lancaster’s side not to qualify for the knockout stages as only two of the 18 clubs are eliminated during the pool stages when each team will play four games.

Forde, who was rested for the game in Bridgend on Sunday, said that it was up to all the squad to learn lessons from the defeat and that is what they have done in the review this week.

“Well, everyone takes learnings from the game because like we’re all part of one team. So whatever learnings the boys had from the weekend, you know, we all were involved in the meeting,” said the 24-year-old.

“We all were a part of the discussion and we’re all trying to find solutions to it. So we take whatever learnings from that into this weekend and hopefully be able to implement them. Probably a different challenge this weekend.”

Black Lion also blew a decent lead in their opening game at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi when they built a 13-0 lead against Montpellier but the French side hit back and wore them down to secure a 24-13 win.

Forde said they will go into Saturday night’s game at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway expecting a tough challenge.

“I don’t think a Georgian team has ever come to the Dexcom before so it’s a really good challenge for us. They obviously have a load of internationals and just because we don’t play them in a domestic league or that they’re not involved in one of the kind of the tournaments that we can’t underestimate them because you can see what they did against Montpellier, running them close. We will prepare just like we prepare for any other game,” added Forde.

Injuries to Sean Naughton and Josh Ioane could see Forde moved around from his usual centre spot but a switch to out-half will not faze him if it arises.

“I’d definitely be happy to do it. I’ve played plenty of games there now at this stage. Last year I probably went in there in the closing minutes of most games.

“But to be honest, we still have plenty of guys who can cover there, like Harry West is well able to do it, Sam Gilbert now is well able as well, so there are loads of us who can cover,” said Forde.