Connacht hold off Cardiff fightback to secure bonus point and end losing URC run

Connacht 24

Cardiff 19

John Fallon reports from Dexcom Stadium

CONNACHT SURVIVED A big comeback from Cardiff to secure a bonus point win at Dexcom Stadium and end a four-match URC losing run.

But Connacht did it the hard way, surrendering a 19-0 lead after 48 minutes to find themselves all square four minutes from time before they conjured up a match winner to snatch the win and the bonus point.

Connacht, backed by the strong wind blowing into the Bohermore end, led 14-0 at the break having enjoyed 59% possession.

Scrum-half Ben Murphy, one of five uncapped players returning to them from Irish camp, gave them a perfect start when he darted over for his eighth try in 12 appearances after being set up by a neat pop pass from his half-back partner Josh Ioane who converted.

Murphy had a second try wiped for an infringement in the build-up but they increased their lead after 18 minutes when flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton crowned his 50th appearance for Connacht when he finished after a good lineout take from skipper Cian Prendergast had set up the opportunity after hooker Dave Heffernan had won the penalty.

Ioane added the conversion but he missed a penalty from 30 metres in front of the posts as Connacht tried to extend their lead six minutes from the break after they had let a couple of opportunities slip.

Advertisement

Cardiff pressed after the restart but the Connacht defence was solid and they seemed to wrap up the game when Ioane, after earlier miscalculating a kick, landed a penalty into the right corner and hooker Dave Heffernan got over for their third try to make it 19-0 after 48 minutes.

But Cardiff hit back. Winger Shayne Bolton twice saved Connacht as he denied replacement Jacob Beetham and then full-back Cam Winnett in the left corner.

However, Ray Lee-Lo got over after a tapped penalty with Callum Sheedy’s conversion cutting the gap to 19-7 after 53 minutes.

The 16 minutes from time Ben Donnell scored in the left corner after Cardiff created a good overlap but Sheedy was wide with the conversion.

And then ten minutes from time Cardiff broke from deep and Callum Braley got their third try which Sheedy converted to tie the sides at 19-19.

However, Connacht clawed out the win, turning down a penalty on the 22 four minutes from time with JJ Hanrahan going to the corner and it proced the correct decision as replacement hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin squeezed over to secure the win and the bonus point.

Scorers

Connacht

Tries: B Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, D Heffernan, D Tierney-Martin.

Cons: J Ioane (2).

Cardiff

Tries: R Lee-Lo, B Donnell, C Braley.

Cons: C Sheedy (2).

Connacht: Piers O’Conor (JJ Hanrahan 54); Shayne Bolton, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Chay Mullins (Santiago Codero 42); Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy (Matthew Devine 54), Peter Dooley (Jordan Duggan 54), Dave Heffernan (Dylan Tierney-Martin 61), Jack Aungier (Sam Illo 22-30, 61); Josh Murphy (Oisin Dowling 61), Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle (Sean Jansen 15-25).

Cardiff: Cam Winnett; Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Rey Lee-Lo, Rory Jennings, Harri Millard (Jacob Beetham 4, Callum Braley 60); Callum Sheedy, Johan Mulder; Rhys Barratt (Danny Southworth 60), Liam Belcher (Efan Daniel 60), Rhys Litterick; Josh McNally, Seb Davies (Rory Thormton 61); Alex Mann (Ben Donnell 61), Dan Thomas (Thomas Young 60), Alun Lawrence.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland).