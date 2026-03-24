Connacht's Jack Carty to retire at the end of the season

CONNACHT’S ALL-TIME record points scorer Jack Carty will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The announcement was made by the province this afternoon. Carty has scored 1260 points across 231 appearances in 15 years featuring for Connacht.

Carty emerged through Buccaneers RFC and Marist College Athlone, before captaining the province 2022-2024. He earned 11 Ireland caps during his career, including the three appearances he made at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The definition of a Connacht legend 💚



Our all-time record points scorer Jack Carty has today announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.



🔗 https://t.co/nLnbBm8lxf pic.twitter.com/M6ih6s0Xkm — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 24, 2026

Carty released a statement outlining his decision.

“It’s time to say thank you. After 15 seasons with my boyhood club all good things understandably have to come to an end.

“As I reflect back on my time in Connacht Rugby, I feel fortunate to have been a part of the transformation we have all witnessed.

“From the excitement of the old Clan Stand opening, getting stranded in Siberia, the ecstasy of winning the PRO12, playing for my country and the Dexcom Stadium grand opening – it’s been filled with so many highs. There have been times for reflection, regret and disappointment. Each one enabling me to grow and learn who I am as a person.

“I have so many people to be thankful for along the way and I plan on thanking you all in the near future, but my biggest appreciation has always been to my Mum and Dad, for never letting me get too high or too low.

“My siblings Aoife, Deirdre, Ben and Luke for their constant love and support. My late cousin Brian for driving me to be better and for his fierce support always.

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“To my wife Sarah, regardless of how my day has gone, coming home to you is my biggest blessing. I’m excited for our life once this journey comes to an end.

“I know he will hate being name checked but it would be amiss not to thank Willie Ruane. From him I learned that Connacht Rugby transcends the sport. The transformation the club has undergone would not have occurred without him nor the relevant committees and volunteers in the background.

“The coaches at Buccaneers and Marist College for sowing the seeds that enabled me to grow towards playing for my province and country, without you it wouldn’t have been possible. A hat tip to Keith Matthews for his guidance as my agent but more importantly mentor and friend.

“A special thank you to the Connacht fans and in particular ‘The Clan’ for the loyal support, not only for me but from the hundreds of past, present and future players.

“The great thing is, there is so much rugby to be played this season. So many chapters still to be written and memorable days to be created. So, retirement can wait for another couple of months as this team has so much left to achieve.”

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane paid tribute to Carty.

“Jack Carty epitomises everything that is good about Connacht Rugby. His story from grassroots rugby at Buccaneers RFC and Marist College, right through the Connacht Academy and Professional team, to the World Cup with Ireland, is one that inspires every girl and boy in Connacht that they can do the same.

“His legacy will endure not just in his performances on the field, but also how he has represented the province off the field. He leaves a positive impression on everyone he talks to, whether it be his teammates, the wider management and staff, our partners, or our supporters.

“On behalf of everyone at Connacht Rugby I want to sincerely thank him for his 15 years of unwavering loyalty and dedication to his home province, and wish him, his wife and family every health and happiness into the future. I’m sure every supporter will join me in paying tribute to Jack in these remaining games of the season and at the end-of-season Awards Ball.”

Connacht Rugby head coach Stuart Lancaster says:

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Jack for the last season of his career, and the impact he has had on his teammates, the club and the wider province was clear from an early stage. He’s an excellent rugby player and just as good a person, who leads by example and commands the respect of all who work with him, given his vast experience and achievements with the club.

On behalf of the coaches and pro staff I want to express our gratitude for all he has done for Connacht, and I’m sure he’ll continue to play a big part in the rest of the campaign as we strive for success on both fronts.”