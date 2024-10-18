Connacht v Leinster: Mack Hansen out, Rabah Slimani starts, and trio set for debut

MACK HANSEN HAS been ruled out of Connacht’s interprovincial URC clash against Leinster due to a hip injury.
The Ireland winger, who missed the business end of last season with a shoulder injury, has a “minor” hip issue.
That means two enforced changes for Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins, who is also without the suspended Josh Murphy following the loss to Ulster.
David Hawkshaw replaces Hansen in the backs, coming in at outside centre, meaning Piers moves to full-back and Santiago Crdero shifts to the wing. Emerging Ireland lock Darragh Murray returns in place of Murphy.
The bench includes three further players who were named in the Emerging Ireland tour – Jack Aungier, Sean Jansen, and Hugh Gavin who will make his debut for his home province if called upon.
Leinster recruit Rabah Slimani will make his first start in the game at Dexcom Stadium (Saturday, 7.35pm).
The tighthead prop had made two appearances off the bench since signing from Clermont Auvergne.
In all, Leo Cullen opts for seven changes, with all but one in the pack.
Jack Boyle and Gus McCarthy come into the front-row alongside Slimani while the back-row is also reshaped with Max Deegan, Will Connors, and James Culhane combining.
Academy winger Andrew Osborne is the only change to the backline, with his brother Jamie continuing his run of starting every game so far this season.
There are two new faces among the replacements, with Hugh Cooney and Stephen Smyth in line to make their debuts if they are introduced to the action.
Connacht (v Leinster)
15. Piers O’Conor
14. Shayne Bolton
13. David Hawkshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Santiago Cordero
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe Joyce
5. Darragh Murray
6. Cian Prendergast (capt)
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Sean Jansen
21. Caolin Blade
22. Cathal Forde
23. Hugh Gavin
Leinster (v Connacht):
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Liam Turner
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Jamie Osborne
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Jack Boyle
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Rabah Slimani
4. RG Snyman
5. James Ryan (capt)
6. Max Deegan
7. Will Connors
8. James Culhane
Replacements:
16. Stephen Smyth
17. Andrew Porter
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. Scott Penny
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Ross Byrne
23. Hugh Cooney
Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)