James Crombie/INPHO
interpro derby

Connacht v Leinster: Mack Hansen out, Rabah Slimani starts, and trio set for debut

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins makes two enforced changes while Leo Cullen opts for seven.
12.22pm, 18 Oct 2024
MACK HANSEN HAS been ruled out of Connacht’s interprovincial URC clash against Leinster due to a hip injury.

The Ireland winger, who missed the business end of last season with a shoulder injury, has a “minor” hip issue.

That means two enforced changes for Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins, who is also without the suspended Josh Murphy following the loss to Ulster.

David Hawkshaw replaces Hansen in the backs, coming in at outside centre, meaning Piers moves to full-back and Santiago Crdero shifts to the wing. Emerging Ireland lock Darragh Murray returns in place of Murphy.

The bench includes three further players who were named in the Emerging Ireland tour – Jack Aungier, Sean Jansen, and Hugh Gavin who will make his debut for his home province if called upon.

Leinster recruit Rabah Slimani will make his first start in the game at Dexcom Stadium (Saturday, 7.35pm).

The tighthead prop had made two appearances off the bench since signing from Clermont Auvergne.

In all, Leo Cullen opts for seven changes, with all but one in the pack.

Jack Boyle and Gus McCarthy come into the front-row alongside Slimani while the back-row is also reshaped with Max Deegan, Will Connors, and James Culhane combining. 

Academy winger Andrew Osborne is the only change to the backline, with his brother Jamie continuing his run of starting every game so far this season.

There are two new faces among the replacements, with Hugh Cooney and Stephen Smyth in line to make their debuts if they are introduced to the action.

Connacht (v Leinster)

15. Piers O’Conor 

14. Shayne Bolton

13. David Hawkshaw 

12. Bundee Aki 

11. Santiago Cordero 

10. Josh Ioane 

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley 

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce 

5. Darragh Murray 

6. Cian Prendergast (capt)

7. Sean O’Brien 

8. Paul Boyle 

Replacements: 

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin 

17. Peter Dooley 

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Sean Jansen

21. Caolin Blade 

22. Cathal Forde

23. Hugh Gavin 

 

Leinster (v Connacht):

15. Hugo Keenan 

14. Liam Turner 

13. Garry Ringrose 

12. Jamie Osborne 

11. Andrew Osborne 

10. Ciarán Frawley 

9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

 

1. Jack Boyle 

2. Gus McCarthy 

3. Rabah Slimani

4. RG Snyman 

5. James Ryan (capt)

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors 

8. James Culhane 

 

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth 

17. Andrew Porter 

18. Thomas Clarkson 

19. Brian Deeny 

20. Scott Penny 

21. Fintan Gunne 

22. Ross Byrne 

23. Hugh Cooney 

 

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

The 42
