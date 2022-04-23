Connacht record fine win over Lions but hopes of making the play-offs are effectively over

LIONS 30

CONNACHT 33

Morgan Piek reports from Ellis Park

CONNACHT GOT THE win in Ellis Park, showing impressive resilience to secure a victory in trying circumstances.

However the maximum number of points they can get in this year’s URC is 46, meaning the Sharks – who have a much better points differential – just need one point from their final three games to ensure they will be in the play-offs.

The three-point victory means Connacht retained their unbeaten status over South African teams in the United Rugby Championship.

The visitors survived a much-improved performance by the Lions in the second half, and perhaps they can also consider themselves to be very lucky to have not been awarded a penalty against them after the full-time hooter. For the Lions it was their first defeat at home in the URC and also their second loss in a row.

Connacht got off to a strong start on the Highveld when the flanker, Cian Prendergast, who had an outstanding day on the park, crashed over the tryline for the opening score in the third minute. The captain, Jack Carty, made no mistake in adding the extra two points.

The team from Galway saw their lead doubled in the 10th minute when the referee, Craig Evans of Wales, awarded a penalty try in their favour, while for the Lions, the Springbok tighthead, Ruan Dryer, was carded for collapsing the maul in this tryline.

Cian Prendergast got an early try. Source: Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

The young Lions flyhalf, Jordan Hendrikse, got the hosts on the board in 19th minute with a penalty. On the stroke of half time the former Cheetah winger, Rabz Maxwane, dotted down for an unconverted try. This saw the Irish outfit leading 14-8 at the interval.

Advertisement

Minutes into the second stanza, Carty and Hendrikse, each landed three-pointers to keep the scoreboard ticking, but it was the Lions scrumhalf, Morné van den Berg, who crossed the whitewash first with 55th minute try to make it a two-point game.

Carty added another penalty before the big centre, Tom Daly, powered his way over for a converted try to go 30-18 up.

The Lions struck back with tries by the winger, Edwill van der Merwe, and then the captain, Burger Odendaal to level matters.

With five-minutes remaining in the game, Carty landed his fourth penalty of the match for what proved to be the winning score.

Connacht will travel to Durban next week where they will come up against the Sharks at Kings’ Park.

Scorers for Lions:

Tries: Rabz Maxwane (38th), Morné van den Berg (55th), Edwill van der Merwe (67th), Burger Odendaal (70th)

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse [2/4]

Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse [1/1]

Cards: Ruan Dreyer [Yellow card, 10th minute]

Scorers for Connacht:

Tries: Cian Prendergast (3rd), penalty try (10th), Tom Daly (62nd)

Conversions: Jack Carty [2/2]

Penalties: Jack Carty [4/5]

Lions - 15 Quan Horn, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Emmanuel Tshituka, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Francke Horn, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole.

Replacements - 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 JP Smith, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Ruan Venter, 20 Sibusiso Sangweni, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manuel Rass, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel.

Connacht - 15 Mack Hansen, 14 John Porch, 13 Bundee Aki, 12 Tom Daly, 11 Alex Wootton, 10 Jack Carty (captain), 9 Caolin Blade, 8 Paul Boyle, 7 Jarrad Butler, 6 Cian Prendergast, 5 Niall Murray, 4 Oisín Dowling, 3 Jack Aungier, 2 Dave Heffernan, 1 Denis Buckley.

Replacements - 16 Dylan Tierney-Martin, 17 Jordan Duggan, 18 Greg McGrath, 19 Leva Fifita, 20 Conor Oliver, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 Conor Fitzgerald, 23 Shayne Bolton

Referee: Craig Evans

Assistant referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron, Morné Ferreira.