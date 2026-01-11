Another Connacht collapse in European defeat to Montpellier

Montpellier 33

Connacht 31

MORE HEARTBREAK FOR Connacht as a 17-point lead was wiped out in the closing 14 minutes of a cracking Challenge Cup contest at the Septeo Stadium in Montpellier.

It was the latest collapse in a difficult season but Stuart Lancaster and Connacht should take enormous encouragement from this display as they produced some of the best rugby since he took charge.

The defeat, particularly the manner of it, will hurt but the two bonus points should be enough to secure their passage to the knockout stages, not least with a home clash next week against a Montauban side who were defeated by Black Lion this weekend.

Connacht, with 57% possession, deservedly led 24-14 at the end of an opening half where they made the most of their chances and produced some excellent defensive sets when it mattered most as Montpellier drove at them.

The groundwork was laid with impressive showings from wingers Shane Jennings and Finn Treacy, precision box-kicking from scrum-half Ben Murphy and line-breaks from Josh Ioane which cut holes in the home defence.

Connacht had to twice come from behind in the opening half with centre Thomas Darmon giving Montpellier a perfect start with a try from deep after a Jennings break had sent his captain Cian Prendergast away but the support was slow in arriving and scrum-half Leo Coly countered from his own 22 to send Darmon through.

Coly converted but only after regaining his composure after he was toppled when referee Morne Ferreira backed into him as he crouched putting the ball on the tee.

A break from Ioane set up Connacht’s opening try after eleven minutes with Treacy doing superbly to pass inside before he was bundled into touch and Murphy supplied the finish by going outside Scottish veteran Stuart Hogg.

Montpellier hit back with a try in the right corner from 20-year-old hooker Lyam Akrab after a penalty, but Connacht responded with an identical try four minutes later with Dylan Tierney-Martin scoring his 13th try. Gilbert levelled with his second excellent conversion from opposite sides.

Three penalties inside the 22 and a sanction warning for Connacht suggested it was only a matter of time before Montpellier went back in front but the defence was top class with loosehead Billy Bohan, making his first start, winning the turnover ten minutes from the break.

That set the platform for Connacht to counter and Jennings did superbly to send Treacy through to score in the left corner. Gilbert again converted from the wing and then pushed the lead out to 24-14 at the interval with a penalty from 25 metres.

They pushed that lead out to 31-14 seven minutes after the restart when centres Cathal Forde and Harry West combined to send Gilbert through for the bonus point before the New Zealander added his fourth conversion.

The French responded but Prendergast, Sean Jansen and Paul Boyle led the way in meeting the challenge, with Prendergast winning a Montpellier lineout in the right corner after 52 minutes.

Gilbert did superbly to deny Melvyn Rates a try in the left corner, while at the other end Treacy was denied a second when Ioane was pinged for offside in the build-up.

Hooker Matthew Victory, centre John Devine and German scrum-half Albert Lindner all came on to make their debuts in the final quarter but it was Montpellier who finished strongly.

Winger Melvyn Rates got the comeback going when he crossed in the left corner after 66 minutes with Hogg’s conversion reducing the margin to 31-21.

Hogg was instrumental in setting up the bonus point try for replacement scrum-half Alexis Bernadet. West pushed him before he touched down which seemed key when Hogg narrowly missed the conversion from the left touchline to leave five between them going into the closing ten minutes.

Stuart Hogg celebrates. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

But the reprieve was short-lived as Gilbert’s clearance was charged down five minutes from time and Montpellier, with penalty advantage, piled forward before replacement loosehead Valentin Welsch broke Connacht’s hearts to score under the posts before Hogg tapped over what turned out to be the winning kick.

Scorers:

Montpellier: Tries: T Darmon, L Akrab, M Rates, A Bernadet, V Welsch. Cons: S Hogg (2 from 3), L Coly (2 from 2).

Connacht: Tries: B Murphy, D Tierney-Martin, F Treacy, S Gilbert. Cons: Gilbert (4 from 4). Pen: Gilbert (1 from 1).

Montpellier: Thomas Vincent; Donovan Taofifenua, Thomas Darmon, Justo Piccardo (Arthur Vincent 58), Melvyn Rates (Jules Ducros 72); Stuart Hogg, Leo Coly (Alexis Bernadet 60); Baptiste Erdocio (Valentin Welsch 55), Lyam Akrab (Ricky Riccitelli 55), Luka Japaridze (Christopher Tolofua 48); Florian Verhaeghe (Langi Gleeson 59), Bastien Chalureau; Marco Tauleigne, Alex Becognee (c), Alex Masibaka.

Connacht: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings (Sean Walsh, 72), Harry West, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy (John Devine 64); Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy (Albert Lindner 67); Billy Bohan (Peter Dooley 52), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Matthew Victory 64), Sam Illo (Fiachna Barrett 53); Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy (Niall Murray 55); Cian Prendergast (c), Paul Boyle (Sean O’Brien 55), Sean Jansen.

Referee: Morne Ferreira (South Africa).