Connacht's Mack Hansen. Craig Watson/INPHO
Hansen makes long awaited return for Connacht as Billy Burns starts on Munster debut

The sides meet tomorrow at Thomond Park.
12.42pm, 20 Sep 2024
MACK HANSEN WILL make his first start for Connacht since suffering a serious shoulder injury on New Year’s Day, as the province face Munster in their URC opener.

Hansen will start on the wing with Santiago Cordero taking up the full-back position after featuring for Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Josh Murphy also starts his first game since May 2023 after completing his medical placement, as he slots into the back row.

Newly appointed captain Cian Prendergast starts at number eight for Saturday’s encounter at Thomond Park [Kick-off, 5.30pm].

Meanwhile, Billy Burns has been named to start at out-half on his Munster debut after signing for the club in March. Fellow new signings Thaakir Abrahams and Tom Farrell are also in the starting line-up while Diarmuid Barron captains from the hooker position.

Jean Kleyn returns from a 10-month absence due to an eye injury and starts in the second row.

Jeremy Loughman, Barron and John Ryan pack are in the front row with Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley second row.

Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the starting team.

Connacht XV v Munster 

15. Santiago Cordero (2)
14. Mack Hansen (32)
13. Piers O’Conor *
12. Cathal Forde (31)
11. Shayne Bolton (13)
10. Josh Ioane *
9. Ben Murphy *

1. Denis Buckley (248)
2. Dave Heffernan (200)
3. Jack Aungier (67)
4. Joe Joyce (21)
5. Darragh Murray (25)
6. Josh Murphy (18)
7. Conor Oliver (84)
8. Cian Prendergast (68) (C)

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (36)
17. Peter Dooley (37)
18. Sam Illo (22)
19. Oisín Dowling (59)
20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (40)
21. Caolin Blade (192)
22. David Hawkshaw (30)
23. Sean Jansen (8)

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Thaakir Abrahams
13. Tom Farrell
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Shane Daly
10. Billy Burns
9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Diarmuid Barron (C)
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Ruadhán Quinn
7. John Hodnett
8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:
Niall Scannell
Josh Wycherley
Oli Jager
Alex Kendellen
Jack O’Donoghue
Ethan Coughlan
Tony Butler
Seán O’Brien

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
