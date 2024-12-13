CIAN PRENDERGAST RETURNS to lead Connacht for the first time since Ireland’s November internationals for the province’s Challenge Cup meeting with Perpignan in France on Sunday (KO: 1pm, Premier Sports).
There’s a shift in the back three with Santiago Cordero moving to full-back, Andrew Smith makes his first appearance of the season on the left wing, and fellow Sevens Olympian Chay Mullins is on the opposite wing.
The bench includes a 6:2 split with Conor Oliver wearing No 23, while summer recruit Adam McBurney will make his debut if called upon.
Cian Prendergast returns to lead Connacht against Perpignan
Blindside flanker Prendergast is joined by Shamus Hurley-Langton and Seán O’Brien in the back row.
There’s an all-new front row of Denis Buckley, Eoin de Buitléar and Sam Illo, while Joe Joyce returns from injury to come into the second row alongside Darragh Murray.
In the backs there’s a start for scrum-half Matthew Devine alongside Jack Carty, while Cathal Forde continues at No 12 and Byron Ralston comes in at outside centre.
CONNACHT
15. Santiago Cordero
14. Chay Mullins
13. Byron Ralston
12. Cathal Forde
11. Andrew Smith
10. Jack Carty
9. Matthew Devine
1. Denis Buckley
2. Eoin de Buitléar
3. Sam Illo
4. Darragh Murray
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Seán O’Brien
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Paul Boyle
21. Ben Murphy
22. David Hawkshaw
23. Conor Oliver
