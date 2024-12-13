Advertisement
More Stories
Cian Prendergast. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeChallenge Cup

Cian Prendergast returns to lead Connacht against Perpignan

Santiago Cordero moves to full-back.
1.16pm, 13 Dec 2024
850

CIAN PRENDERGAST RETURNS to lead Connacht for the first time since Ireland’s November internationals for the province’s Challenge Cup meeting with Perpignan in France on Sunday (KO: 1pm, Premier Sports). 

Blindside flanker Prendergast is joined by Shamus Hurley-Langton and Seán O’Brien in the back row. 

There’s an all-new front row of Denis Buckley, Eoin de Buitléar and Sam Illo, while Joe Joyce returns from injury to come into the second row alongside Darragh Murray. 

In the backs there’s a start for scrum-half Matthew Devine alongside Jack Carty, while Cathal Forde continues at No 12 and Byron Ralston comes in at outside centre. 

There’s a shift in the back three with Santiago Cordero moving to full-back, Andrew Smith makes his first appearance of the season on the left wing, and fellow Sevens Olympian Chay Mullins is on the opposite wing. 

The bench includes a 6:2 split with Conor Oliver wearing No 23, while summer recruit Adam McBurney will make his debut if called upon. 

 

CONNACHT 

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Chay Mullins

13. Byron Ralston

12. Cathal Forde

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Carty

9. Matthew Devine

 

1. Denis Buckley

2. Eoin de Buitléar

3. Sam Illo

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Seán O’Brien 

 

Replacements:  

16. Adam McBurney

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Paul Boyle

21. Ben Murphy

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Conor Oliver 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie