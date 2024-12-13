Cian Prendergast returns to lead Connacht against Perpignan

CIAN PRENDERGAST RETURNS to lead Connacht for the first time since Ireland’s November internationals for the province’s Challenge Cup meeting with Perpignan in France on Sunday (KO: 1pm, Premier Sports).

Blindside flanker Prendergast is joined by Shamus Hurley-Langton and Seán O’Brien in the back row.

There’s an all-new front row of Denis Buckley, Eoin de Buitléar and Sam Illo, while Joe Joyce returns from injury to come into the second row alongside Darragh Murray.

In the backs there’s a start for scrum-half Matthew Devine alongside Jack Carty, while Cathal Forde continues at No 12 and Byron Ralston comes in at outside centre.

🥁𝙇𝘼 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙋𝙊



Les 23 joueurs sélectionnés pour cette deuxième journée de EPCR Challenge Cup 💊



🔥 J2 - EPCR

🏉 USAP 🆚 Connacht

🗓️ Dimanche 15 décembre - 14h

🏟️ Stade Aimé Giral



Visca USAP ❤️💛#laflammelafurialusap pic.twitter.com/7URERsyRIn — USAP (@usap_officiel) December 13, 2024

There’s a shift in the back three with Santiago Cordero moving to full-back, Andrew Smith makes his first appearance of the season on the left wing, and fellow Sevens Olympian Chay Mullins is on the opposite wing.

The bench includes a 6:2 split with Conor Oliver wearing No 23, while summer recruit Adam McBurney will make his debut if called upon.

CONNACHT

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Chay Mullins

13. Byron Ralston

12. Cathal Forde

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Carty

9. Matthew Devine

1. Denis Buckley

2. Eoin de Buitléar

3. Sam Illo

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Seán O’Brien

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Paul Boyle

21. Ben Murphy

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Conor Oliver