This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht SFC could be 'run off in three weeks' amid doubts over Exiles involvement

‘It was never likely to be played,’ said Connacht secretary John Prenty of the London-Roscommon clash.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 4:58 PM
7 minutes ago 39 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5058709
The team parade ahead of the 2019 Connacht final.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
The team parade ahead of the 2019 Connacht final.
The team parade ahead of the 2019 Connacht final.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

CONNACHT COUNCIL SECRETARY John Prenty has admitted there are doubts over the participation of London and New York in the championship this summer in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial football quarter-final ties involving both sides have already been postponed by the GAA. They may be excluded from this year’s championship with the US and UK potentially worse-hit by Covid-19 and likely have restrictions in place for longer.

Commenting today’s decision to postpone London-Roscommon, Prenty said: “We were just waiting to see what was going to be the situation with the government here was doing and what was happening in Britain.

“You couldn’t make a decision before the 19 April and that’s only two weeks before it so it was to let people know with a bit of certainty that it wasn’t going to be played because we had got a lot of queries about that. But it was never likely to be played.”

Given the potential headaches with flying over squads, backroom teams and supporters to New York and London in the summer, Prenty says it’s a possibility that neither side will take part this season. 

“They may have (problems taking part), yeah. We’re waiting for the CCCC and we have to wait and see where we’re going with it.

“I’d say New York will have a major problem getting into it. I think New York do (understand). London would be hopeful but I don’t know.” 

Head of Games Administration Feargal McGill said today that the GAA are hoping for a mid-June start to the championship, but much depends on whether the government decides to extend the suspension of all sport in the country, which is set for 19 April at the moment.

Prenty says the Connacht championship could be completed in as little as three weeks if required.

“You have two quarter-finals, you can play them the one week, two semi-finals the following week and the final the following week. You could run it off in three or four weeks. Time isn’t a major problem.

“The longer it goes on, the less chance you have of having a long period of training (before the championship),” he added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie