Summer signing Shayne Bolton handed Connacht debut against Ospreys

SHAYNE BOLTON WILL make his Connacht debut on Friday evening when Andy Friend’s side welcome Ospreys to the Sportsground in the United Rugby Championship.

The 21-year-old South African — who is Irish qualified through his Dublin grandmother — starts in midfield alongside Sammy Arnold.

His inclusion is one of four changes to the side which beat Ulster in the Aviva Stadium in Round 5.

Alex Wootton comes in on the right wing for his first appearance of the season, while at full back, Oran McNulty is set to make his first start for the province.

The final change is in the pack where Jarrad Butler starts in the back row, with Eoghan Masterson dropping to the bench.

Friday evening’s game is also set to be a special one for hooker Dave Heffernan, who wins his 150th Connacht cap.

“Everyone had a deserved few days off after the Aviva game and we’ve since spent the last few weeks fully focused on getting a win tomorrow night,” Friend said.

“Ospreys have made a really good start to their season and they’re always difficult to play against, so everyone knows we have to push on from our interpro performances to get the win we need.”

With four wins from their first five games, Ospreys travel west knowing that a win would see them move into the top four in the URC table.

“They are especially tough at home, play with a really passionate crowd behind them and it can be quite an intimidating place to go due to the ground’s location,” Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said.

“We know we need to be very good at the basics, above anything else, and that gets you into the game. When you are away from home that’s the entry point to trying to apply some pressure.”

Connacht

15. Oran McNulty

14. Alex Wootton

13. Shayne Bolton

12. Sammy Arnold

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (capt)

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Niall Murray

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Jarrad Butler

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Peter Robb

Ospreys

15. Dan Evans

14. Max Nagy

13. Owen Watkin

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Luke Morgan

10. Stephen Myler

9. Rhys Webb (capt)

1. Nicky Smith

2. Elvis Taione

3. Tom Botha

4. Bradley Davies

5. Rhys Davies

6. Sam Cross

7. Jac Morgan

8. Ethan Roots

Replacements:

16. Sam Parry

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Rhys Henry

19. Will Griffiths

20. Morgan Morris

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. Josh Thomas

23. Cai Evans