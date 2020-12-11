BE PART OF THE TEAM

Marmion among Irish internationals returning to Connacht side for Racing clash

Four players miss out due to Covid-19.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Dec 2020, 12:16 PM
59 minutes ago
Kieran Marmion during a Connacht training session.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kieran Marmion during a Connacht training session.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED their team for the Heineken Champions Cup opener on Sunday away to Racing 92.

Kieran Marmion, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham all return to the starting line-up. Dillane, who was released from the Ireland squad last week, will wear the number five jersey.

Tiernan O’Halloran makes his first return to the matchday squad following his return from injury. 

In addition, the western province confirmed that due to a positive Covid-19 case in the squad, one player and three others deemed as close contacts have been ruled out of the game.

Those close contacts and all other players and management underwent a second round of PCR testing yesterday and produced no further positive results. It was the first positive case within the set-up.

Connacht (v Racing 92)

15. John Porch
14. Alex Wootton
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Eoghan Masterson
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Sean Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler Capt
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Cian Prendergast
20. Conor Oliver
21. Caolin Blade
22. Bundee Aki
23. Tiernan O’Halloran

 

About the author
The42 Team

