Marmion among Irish internationals returning to Connacht side for Racing clash

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED their team for the Heineken Champions Cup opener on Sunday away to Racing 92.

Kieran Marmion, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham all return to the starting line-up. Dillane, who was released from the Ireland squad last week, will wear the number five jersey.

Tiernan O’Halloran makes his first return to the matchday squad following his return from injury.

In addition, the western province confirmed that due to a positive Covid-19 case in the squad, one player and three others deemed as close contacts have been ruled out of the game.

Those close contacts and all other players and management underwent a second round of PCR testing yesterday and produced no further positive results. It was the first positive case within the set-up.

Connacht (v Racing 92)

15. John Porch

14. Alex Wootton

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Eoghan Masterson

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Sean Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler Capt

8. Paul Boyle



Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Cian Prendergast

20. Conor Oliver

21. Caolin Blade

22. Bundee Aki

23. Tiernan O’Halloran