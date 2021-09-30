Membership : Access or Sign Up
Connacht call upon Papali'i and Fifita for Bulls clash

New signing Fifita will look to make an impact off the bench, while Andy Friend has made three changes to his starting lineup.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 1:10 PM
12 minutes ago
Leva Fifita in Connacht training.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE DRAFTED Abraham Papali’i and Leva Fifita into their matchday 23 to face the Bulls at the Sportsground tomorrow (19:35, TG4/Premier Sports).

Papali’i will make his first appearance of the season when he starts at eight, while Tongan powerhouse Fifita will look to make his debut for the western province off the bench in Galway.

Andy Friend has made three changes in total to the side which fell to Cardiff last weekend, with Jordan Duggan and Dave Heffernan also starting in the front row in place of Matthew Burke and Shane Delahunt respectively.

Papali’i, meanwhile, comes in for Conor Oliver with captain Jarrad Butler shifting across to openside.

Ruan Combrinck will earn his first start for the South Africans after making his debut off the bench during the Currie Cup.

“Last week’s result was disappointing but we as a coaching group saw enough to firmly believe we’re on the right track,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“If we can be more clinical at the crucial times I know we’ll be tough to beat whoever we face, so we hope to see more of that tomorrow against a very formidable Bulls outfit.

“Bringing the likes of Papali’i and Fifita into our 23 gives us a lot of physicality, but we’ll need the throw the ball around a lot as well. With the Connacht supporters back behind us in full voice I know we can give them something to cheer about.”

Bulls director of rugby Jake White added: “We have another tough encounter ahead of us. To face two top Irish sides back-to-back is no easy challenge. Connacht is a strong, well-coached side; and they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Cardiff in the opening round.

“We have also put the defeat to Leinster behind us, and we look forward to testing ourselves, again this week, against another quality outfit in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.”

Connacht

  • Tiernan O’Halloran
  • John Porch
  • Tom Farrell
  • Tom Daly
  • Mack Hansen
  • Jack Carty
  • Kieran Marmion
  • Jordan Duggan
  • Dave Heffernan
  • Finlay Bealham
  • Oisin Dowling
  • Ultan Dillane
  • Cian Prendergast
  • Jarrad Butler (Captain)
  • Abraham Papali’i

Replacements:

  • Shane Delahunt
  • Matthew Burke
  • Jack Aungier
  • Leva Fifita
  • Conor Oliver
  • Caolin Blade
  • Paul Boyle
  • Sammy Arnold

Bulls

  • Ruan Combrinck
  • Cornal Hendricks
  • Lionel Mapoe
  • Harold Vorster
  • Stravino Jacobs
  • Johan Goosen
  • Zak Burger
  • Lizo Gqoboka
  • Joe van Zyl
  • Jacques van Rooyen
  • Walt Steenkamp
  • Ruan Nortje
  • Marcell Coetzee (Captain)
  • Arno Botha
  • Elrigh Louw

Replacements:

  • Bismarck du Plessis
  • Simphiwe Matanzima
  • Mornay Smith
  • Janko Swanepoel
  • Jacques du Plessis
  • Embrose Papier
  • Chris Smith
  • Stedman Gans

Officials

  • Referee: Ben Blain (SRU, 11th league game)
  • AR 1: Paul Haycock (IRFU), AR 2: Andrew Cole (IRFU),
  • TMO: Andrew McMenemy (IRFU)

