Connacht call upon Papali'i and Fifita for Bulls clash

CONNACHT HAVE DRAFTED Abraham Papali’i and Leva Fifita into their matchday 23 to face the Bulls at the Sportsground tomorrow (19:35, TG4/Premier Sports).

Papali’i will make his first appearance of the season when he starts at eight, while Tongan powerhouse Fifita will look to make his debut for the western province off the bench in Galway.

Andy Friend has made three changes in total to the side which fell to Cardiff last weekend, with Jordan Duggan and Dave Heffernan also starting in the front row in place of Matthew Burke and Shane Delahunt respectively.

Papali’i, meanwhile, comes in for Conor Oliver with captain Jarrad Butler shifting across to openside.

Ruan Combrinck will earn his first start for the South Africans after making his debut off the bench during the Currie Cup.

“Last week’s result was disappointing but we as a coaching group saw enough to firmly believe we’re on the right track,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“If we can be more clinical at the crucial times I know we’ll be tough to beat whoever we face, so we hope to see more of that tomorrow against a very formidable Bulls outfit.

“Bringing the likes of Papali’i and Fifita into our 23 gives us a lot of physicality, but we’ll need the throw the ball around a lot as well. With the Connacht supporters back behind us in full voice I know we can give them something to cheer about.”

Bulls director of rugby Jake White added: “We have another tough encounter ahead of us. To face two top Irish sides back-to-back is no easy challenge. Connacht is a strong, well-coached side; and they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Cardiff in the opening round.

“We have also put the defeat to Leinster behind us, and we look forward to testing ourselves, again this week, against another quality outfit in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.”

Connacht

Tiernan O’Halloran

John Porch

Tom Farrell

Tom Daly

Mack Hansen

Jack Carty

Kieran Marmion

Jordan Duggan

Dave Heffernan

Finlay Bealham

Oisin Dowling

Ultan Dillane

Cian Prendergast

Jarrad Butler (Captain)

Abraham Papali’i

Replacements:

Shane Delahunt

Matthew Burke

Jack Aungier

Leva Fifita

Conor Oliver

Caolin Blade

Paul Boyle

Sammy Arnold

Bulls

Ruan Combrinck

Cornal Hendricks

Lionel Mapoe

Harold Vorster

Stravino Jacobs

Johan Goosen

Zak Burger

Lizo Gqoboka

Joe van Zyl

Jacques van Rooyen

Walt Steenkamp

Ruan Nortje

Marcell Coetzee (Captain)

Arno Botha

Elrigh Louw

Replacements:

Bismarck du Plessis

Simphiwe Matanzima

Mornay Smith

Janko Swanepoel

Jacques du Plessis

Embrose Papier

Chris Smith

Stedman Gans

Officials