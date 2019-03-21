Ireland trio called upon for Connacht's clash with in-form Benetton

THREE MEN WHO played during Ireland’s Six Nations campaign have been named in Connacht’s squad for tomorrow evening’s visit of Benetton to the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm, TG4 & eir Sport].

Ultan Dillane will start in the Guinness Pro14 fixture in Galway, while Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty — who both featured off the bench in Ireland’s defeat to Wales last Saturday — are included among the replacements.

Ultan Dillane in training with Connacht this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In their bid to secure a play-off spot, it’s a vital outing for Connacht as they take on a side who are unbeaten in their last eight Pro14 games, a run which has left them second only to Leinster in Conference B. Connacht are in third place in Conference A.

Head coach Andy Friend has made three changes in personnel to the team that recorded the province’s biggest win of the season at the expense of Ospreys last time out.

Stephen Fitzgerald drops down to the bench to make way for Darragh Leader on the wing. With Marmion in reserve, Caolin Blade partners Kyle Godwin at half-back.

The only amendment to the pack sees James Cannon selected instead of Quinn Roux, who also saw game-time during the second-half of last weekend’s Six Nations loss in Cardiff.

Benetton, who defied their substantial number of Six Nations absentees by overcoming Scarlets, Dragons and Edinburgh, will start with fullback Luca Sperandio, out-half Ian McKinley and lock Alessandro Zanni. Sperandio and McKinley were unused substitutes for Italy against France last Saturday. Zanni was introduced in the second half.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Darragh Leader

13. Tom Farrell

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Kyle Godwin

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Jack Carty

23. Stephen Fitzgerald

Benetton:

15. Luca Sperandio

14. Ratuva Tavuyara

13. Tommaso Benvenuti

12. Alberto Sgarbi (captain)

11. Monty Ioane

10. Ian McKinley

9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Hame Faiva

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Irné Herbst

5. Alessandro Zanni

6. Marco Lazzaroni

7. Giovanni Pettinelli

8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements:

16. Tomas Baravalle

17. Derrick Appiah

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Marco Barbini

20. Robert Barbieri

21. Giorgio Bronzini

22. Antonio Rizzi

23. Tommaso Iannone

