Connacht boost play-off hopes with deserved win over Ulster

Ulster 19

Connacht 26

CONNACHT PULLED OFF an impressive result in Belfast, outscoring Ulster by four tries to three to thoroughly deserve the victory which breathed renewed life into their play-off hopes.

Two tries from Finn Treacy helped Connacht on their way while big performances were delivered by Bundee Aki, Cian Prendergast and Finlay Bealham while their bench via Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane also played a significant role in the result.

After only four minutes, Ulster lost Michael Lowry to an HIA, Ethan McIlroy coming on for him which interrupted a period of scrappy play which continued after the full-back’s departure.

Clean break

It took until 19 minutes for the game to show signs of life and the first score fell to the visitors. Jack Carty’s clean beak nearly resulted in Aki making the line. From the penalty, Connacht tapped and Jansen got over.

Carty’s conversion made it 7-0.

Ulster responded four minutes later when Bryn Ward on for Rea made a barrelling run down the right, swatting Carty. He found Doak who weaved his way to the line, getting in under the posts.

Doak converted and the scored were tied after 23 minutes.

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From there, little suggested that either side were likely to break the deadlock and then at the end of the half, Ulster got a break when Finlay Bealham was shown yellow for a high shot on Tom Stewart.

Ulster put the penalty to touch and attempted to launch an attack deep into Connacht territory however, not for the first time in this interprovincial, the visitors’ defence held sway and a great jackal from Aki on Iain Henderson secured the penalty and allowed the westerners clear their lines, ending what had been a fairly unmemorable opening half.

Ulster then had a great chance on 47 minutes when a break from Werner Kok which ended up with Doak was then knocked on by Ben Carson with the line at his mercy.

Bealham then returned meaning that Ulster had failed to score during his yellow card.

After a strong attack, it was Bealham who drove over from close range on 56 minutes after Treacy was held short. Carty converted and now the westerners led 14-7.

Nathan Doak dejected. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht then scored again, David Heffernan supplying the scoring pass for Treacy who made it at the corner from a great counter. Naughton missed the extras, but Connacht now led 19-7.

Ulster hit back on 64 minutes through Zac Ward though Murphy missed the difficult kick but then it was Treacy’s turn for his second.

Though Bell scrambled over in the dying minutes, Connacht refused to buckle.

Ulster: M Lowry, W Kok, J Stockdale, B Carson, Z Ward, J Murphy, Doak; A Bell, T Stewart, S Wilson, I Henderson (capt), J Hopes, D McCann, M Rea, J Augustus

Replacements: R Herring for Stewart 57mins, S Crean for Bell 57mins, Bell for Crean 72mins, T O’Toole for Wilson 50mins, M Dalton for Henderson 54mins, B Ward for Rea 20-31mins and 50mins, C McKee for Doak 61mins, J Scott for McIlroy 61mins, E McIlroy for Lowry 4mins,

Connacht: S Naughton, S Jennings, C Forde, B Aki, F Treacy, J Carty, C Reilly; B Bohan, D Heffernan, F Bealham, J Joyce, D Murray, J Murphy, C Prendergast (capt), S Jansen

Replacements: M Victory for Heffernan mins, P Dooley for Bohan 61mins, S Illo for Jansen 41mins-47mins Bealham mins, N Murray for mins, P Boyle for Murphy 18 mins and 61mins, B Murphy for Reilly 50mins, J Ioane for Carty 50mins, J Devine for Aki 76mins.

Yellow card: F Bealham 39mins

Ref: M Adamson (SRU)