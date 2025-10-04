Connacht's meeting with Scarlets postponed due to travel disruption for Welsh side

CONNACHT’S URC MEETING with the Scarlets on Saturday afternoon has been postponed after the Welsh side were delayed in their efforts to fly to Ireland.

The Round 2 fixture, which had been due to kick off at 1:45pm on Saturday, will be rescheduled for a later date which has yet to be confirmed.

The Scarlets flew from Bristol Airport towards Dublin on Friday afternoon but were diverted to Manchester after two attempts to land in Ireland were thwarted by inclement weather conditions.

The 42 understands that, following a series of further complications after their diversion, the Welsh side were still on the runway of Manchester Airport as of 11pm on Friday night.

With the Scarlets having already spent over eight hours on the plane, and with further travel from Dublin to Galway necessary upon their prospective arrival in Ireland, a decision was taken to postpone the game 15 hours before its scheduled kick-off time at Dexcom Stadium.

Refixing the game for Sunday was deemed unfeasible as the Scarlets play a Friday-night game next at home to the Stormers.

A URC statement read: “Due to major travel disruptions and flight cancellations for the Scarlets caused by Storm Amy, the fixture which was due to take place [on] 4 Saturday October in Galway will now be postponed to a later date.”

A separate statement from Connacht said that the province was “extremely disappointed with this news”, and apologies to “all our supporters and travelling fans who have bought tickets for this game”.

Tickets purchased for the game will be valid for the rescheduled fixture, which will be announced in due course.