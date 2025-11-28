NEW SIGNING SAM Gilbert is set to make his Connacht debut off the bench against the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1).
Ireland international Bundee Aki features alongside the former Highlander among Connacht’s replacements, while Stuart Lancaster has named both Murray brothers, Niall and Darragh, in his starting second row to face last season’s beaten semi-finalists.
Captained by Paul Boyle, Connacht have deployed several of the same combinations they used against Munster last month, with the back row unchanged, Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane continuing at half-back, and Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin retaining their places in the midfield.
Ireland trio Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Mack Hansen miss out through injury and will be further assessed next week. Also ruled out are Shamus Hurley-Langton, Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, David Hawkshaw and Oisín McCormack, while Oisín Dowling, Byron Ralston and Temi Lasisi are longer-term absentees.
The Sharks are without their Springboks as South Africa face Wales on Saturday afternoon, but John Plumtree has still been able to call upon the likes of Jordan Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius and Makazole Mapimpi in his starting XV.
Sam Gilbert and Bundee Aki included on Connacht bench to face Sharks
Connacht
15. Seán Naughton
14. Chay Mullins
13. Hugh Gavin
12. Cathal Forde
11. Shayne Bolton
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Jack Aungier
4. Niall Murray
5. Darragh Murray
6. Josh Murphy
7. Paul Boyle (Captain)
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Denis Buckley
18. Sam Illo
19. David O’Connor
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Matthew Devine
22. Bundee Aki
23. Sam Gilbert
Sharks
15. Jordan Hendrikse
14. Edwill van der Merwe
13. Jurenzo Julius
12. Francois Venter
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. George Whitehead
9. Jaden Hendrikse
1. Phatu Ganyane
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Hanro Jacobs
4. Jason Jenkins
5. Marvin Orie
6. Matt Romao
7. Vincent Tshituka (Captain)
8. Emmanuel Tshituka
Replacements:
16. Eduan Swart
17. Lee-Marvin Mazibuko
18. Mawande Mdanda
19. Emile van Heerden
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Grant Williams
22. Le Roux Malan
23. Hakeem Kunene
Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU)
