Sam Gilbert and Bundee Aki included on Connacht bench to face Sharks

NEW SIGNING SAM Gilbert is set to make his Connacht debut off the bench against the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1).

Ireland international Bundee Aki features alongside the former Highlander among Connacht’s replacements, while Stuart Lancaster has named both Murray brothers, Niall and Darragh, in his starting second row to face last season’s beaten semi-finalists.

Captained by Paul Boyle, Connacht have deployed several of the same combinations they used against Munster last month, with the back row unchanged, Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane continuing at half-back, and Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin retaining their places in the midfield.

Ireland trio Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Mack Hansen miss out through injury and will be further assessed next week. Also ruled out are Shamus Hurley-Langton, Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, David Hawkshaw and Oisín McCormack, while Oisín Dowling, Byron Ralston and Temi Lasisi are longer-term absentees.

The Sharks are without their Springboks as South Africa face Wales on Saturday afternoon, but John Plumtree has still been able to call upon the likes of Jordan Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius and Makazole Mapimpi in his starting XV.

Connacht

15. Seán Naughton

14. Chay Mullins

13. Hugh Gavin

12. Cathal Forde

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Niall Murray

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Paul Boyle (Captain)

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Denis Buckley

18. Sam Illo

19. David O’Connor

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Matthew Devine

22. Bundee Aki

23. Sam Gilbert

Sharks

15. Jordan Hendrikse

14. Edwill van der Merwe

13. Jurenzo Julius

12. Francois Venter

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. George Whitehead

9. Jaden Hendrikse

1. Phatu Ganyane

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Hanro Jacobs

4. Jason Jenkins

5. Marvin Orie

6. Matt Romao

7. Vincent Tshituka (Captain)

8. Emmanuel Tshituka

Replacements:

16. Eduan Swart

17. Lee-Marvin Mazibuko

18. Mawande Mdanda

19. Emile van Heerden

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Grant Williams

22. Le Roux Malan

23. Hakeem Kunene

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU)